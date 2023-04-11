Beyond The Bell Macon-Bibb And Union Baptist Church To Host ‘Catch The Wellness Wave’ Community Health Fair - April 22

Macon, GA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond the Bell Macon-Bibb, in partnership with Union Baptist Church, invites residents of Macon-Bibb County to a community-wide health fair titled “Catch the Wellness Wave”. This free event will take place from 11 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Union Baptist Church, 1137 Kitchens Street Macon, GA 31217. This public health fair will have free food, community outreach information, free health services, and fun for the whole family.

At this community event, Beyond The Bell will partner with local health professionals including registered nurses, mental health agencies, and the local health department to provide screenings and testing. Outside of healthcare, there will be food, face painting, and other activities for families to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Union Baptist Church to provide a mission-oriented day of health awareness and family fun for the community.” said Executive Director Sandra Dean. “We know there will be services and resources available for all families and community members, so we encourage everyone to come out!”

Beyond The Bell, along with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities and SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) provides tools and evidence-based strategies to train, educate, and support youth and families in the prevention of alcohol, marijuana, and tobacco use and abuse.

Beyond The Bell offers programs to the community including the “Botvin Life Skills Training”, which consists of a 7-week groundbreaking substance abuse and violence prevention program which is designed to promote mental health and positive youth development. They also implement the “Positive Social Norms” campaign which focuses on the fact that people’s behavior often is influenced by their perceptions of what is “normal” or “typical.” The problem is that people usually severely misperceive the typical behaviors or attitudes of their peers. For example, if people believe that the majority of their peers drink, then they are more likely to drink. Using social norms marketing to inform people that most of their peers do not drink can potentially lead them to avoid drinking.

For more information about Beyond The Bell and its programs/resources, please visit www.beyondthebellkids.org.

