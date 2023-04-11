Eminent Trauma Researcher Dr. Lipov and Author Jamie Mustard Release New Book to Introduce Revolutionary PTSD Treatment to the Masses

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite its prevalence, the world has long misunderstood trauma and viewed it as an unbeatable, lifelong mental disorder. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Leading trauma doctors and neuroscientists now understand that the result of trauma is not a disorder, but rather a physical injury to the body—invisible but tangible, and most importantly, treatable. In a new book titled “The Invisible Machine,” esteemed trauma researcher and Stella's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eugene Lipov and artist and author Jamie Mustard reveal the truth about trauma and introduce a little-known but incredibly effective treatment that could have a profound impact on medicine, mental health, and society at large.



Dr. Lipov’s research has led to an amazing discovery that all trauma symptoms stem from a single piece of human hardware: the stellate ganglion. The symptoms of post-traumatic stress are the same for all of us, whether from childhood poverty or abandonment, the ravages of war, or the brutality of sexual assault. Based on this finding, Dr. Lipov created a pioneering procedure called the Stella Dual Sympathetic Reset Protocol (DSR), which consists of two injections of local anesthetic next to a bundle of fight or flight nerves in one side of the neck. This revolutionary treatment has proved to effectively treat injury to the stellate ganglion, relieving even the worst symptoms of PTSD—irritability, hypervigilance, insomnia, and more—in a 15-minute treatment. The treatment is currently being administered through Stella, a medical company championing this life-changing procedure at its network of clinics. Stella currently offers DSR at over 35 clinics across the world and is in the process of opening even more locations, with the goal of making this treatment accessible to anyone who needs it.

“Our hyperalert response to stress or danger is biological. It is a physical reaction built into our DNA that was designed to keep us alive, but can make us miserable in the long run,” said Dr. Lipov. “Millions and millions of people around the world are dealing with long-term trauma fallout, whether they recognize it in themselves or not. I’ve discovered a way to help, and see miraculous results in patients every day. My hope is to bring this treatment to the mainstream so anyone dealing with trauma can have a chance at getting their life back.”

Weaving hard science with moving human stories, “The Invisible Machine” tells the incredible story of the unlikely team – including Dr. Lipov, Jamie Mustard, U.S. Special Forces leadership, and a Sheriff from the Henrico County, VA Police Department – who are working together to change our understanding of post-traumatic stress and why it matters to society.

“Growing up, I suffered through years of high- and low-level trauma, but I lived in denial about my experiences and PTSD symptoms – until I met Dr. Lipov and his procedure changed my life,” said Mustard. “It’s hard to describe, but to put it simply, DSR has made me feel comfortable in my body for the first time – a feeling I didn’t even know was possible. I believe DSR to be the most impactful medical innovation since the advent of penicillin in 1928 and, with this book, I intend to prove it.”

Written in collaboration with Holly Lorincz and featuring stories of warriors, prisoners, abuse survivors, and the average citizen, “The Invisible Machine” reveals a stark new understanding of human pain. The implications for a better, pain free world are astounding—and, thanks to DSR, that world could be nearer than we think.

Published by BenBella Books and distributed by Penguin Random House, “The Invisible Machine” is now available for purchase from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Target and other major retailers. For more information on DSR, visit stellacenter.com .

About the Authors:

Dr. Eugene Lipov is the Chief Medical Officer at Stella, a leading medical company that provides DSR, as well as other cutting-edge treatments for trauma and mental health symptoms. He is a leading expert in sympathetic nervous system modulation (the fight of flight system). His discovery and innovation, the Stella Dual Sympathetic Reset (DSR) Protocol, was endorsed by Senator Obama in 2007.

Jamie Mustard is an artist, futurist, multi-media consultant, and writer, including his work on perception in the physical world. As an Iconist, his passion is to teach the science and art of obviousness, the anatomy of what causes any idea, art or message to stand out and take hold.

Holly Lorincz is a successful collaborative writer and the owner of Lorincz Literary Services. She is an award-winning novelist (Smart Mouth, The Everything Girl) and co-writer (including the bestselling Crown Heights, How to Survive a Day in Prison, and Arsenal of Hope), a nationally recognized speaking coach, and the proud new proprietor of Cloud and Leaf Bookstore on the Oregon coast.

Book Details:

Title: The Invisible Machine

Subtitle: The Startling Truth About Trauma and the Scientific Breakthrough That Can Transform Your Life

Authors: Eugene Lipov, MD, and Jamie Mustard

Publisher: BenBella Books

Publication Date: April 11, 2023

ISBN: 9781637741603

Price: $29.95 US / $39.95 CAN

Format: Hardcover

Page Count: 288

Contact:

LaunchSquad for The Invisible Machine

invisiblemachine@launchsquad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d89341a8-39f9-48c8-a471-6dab935eaf2a