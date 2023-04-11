Very Good Security Appoints Chuck Yu as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Very Good Security ( VGS ), the leading provider of payment security and compliance solutions for merchants, fintechs, and banks, has appointed Chuck Yu as its Chief Executive Officer.



With an impressive history of executive leadership roles at Visa Inc., Point Digital Finance, and TrialPay, Chuck has consistently led diverse teams that galvanized innovation and growth in the ever-evolving world of finance and technology.

“Chuck is a transformational force,“ said Jonathan Heiliger, General Partner, Vertex Ventures US. “His deep ties in the fintech and payments space will help advance VGS's industry leadership position as the company looks to help its clients secure critical data and streamline compliance in more powerful and progressive ways."

During his tenure at Visa, Chuck’s scope consistently expanded, and he led teams across the business, including business development, sales, finance, and operations. As the head of business development for Visa's Global Fintech team, he also played a pivotal role in cultivating strategic partnerships which fueled the rapid expansion of cutting-edge fintech solutions worldwide.

Prior to Visa, Chuck was the Chief Revenue Officer at TrialPay Inc, which was acquired by Visa in 2015.

“I am thrilled to lead an elite company and guide VGS through its next stage. Our core mission is to power the flow of the world’s sensitive data, and achieving this requires continuous innovation. I am eager to work closely with our talented team to forge new strategic partnerships with industry leaders, and deeper relationships with the top brands that have chosen to trust us with their critical financial data.”

VGS has built a powerful and extensible payments security platform, which securely processes billions of sensitive data records annually. VGS's groundbreaking approach has let issuers and merchants streamline compliance while allowing them to tap into the value of their critical data, helping companies transform sensitive data from a liability to an asset. This revolutionary approach allows VGS clients to rapidly achieve their payment and security needs while unlocking new revenue sources, expanding customer loyalty, and increasing profits.

VGS has earned strategic investments from an elite group of investors, including industry giants like Visa Inc. and Goldman Sachs , and notable venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz and Vertex Ventures US .

As CEO, Chuck will focus on key strategic areas such as go-to-market, product roadmap innovation, and deepening customer relationships to maintain the company's leadership in payment security and compliance, while continuing to position for growth.

About Very Good Security

VGS makes it easy for customers to collect, protect, and exchange sensitive financial data to accelerate revenue, eliminate risk, ensure compliance, and drive profitability. VGS is on a mission to protect the world's sensitive financial information through its portfolio of payment security and compliance solutions.

Businesses are enabled with ownership and control over their critical customer information to extract value and drive expansion while being descoped from the associated risks and liability of handling sensitive data.