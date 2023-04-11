Property Solvers Auctions Continues its Rapid Expansion

London, United Kingdom, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property Solvers is delighted to announce its continued expansion into the auctions space for sellers looking for a quick disposal.

UK landlords have been facing issues with the regulatory and financial burdens that are making it difficult for them to afford running their properties profitably. One of the ways that Property Solvers is addressing this issue is by supporting landlords who want to sell.

With proven and well-reviewed experience in the “sell house fast” / “we buy any house” space, Property Solvers Auctions is providing the best possible services to make the process seamless for landlords. Auctions are a great way to dispose of property and landlords can take this route if keeping their properties is becoming unaffordable and strenuous.

How Property Solvers Helps Landlords Sell Property

As experienced landlords themselves, Property Solvers Auctions is regulated by NAEA PropertyMark and can assist with the sale of houses, flats, portfolios and buildings with vacant possession or tenants in situ. The firm operates across England, Wales and Scotland including in the major conurbations from London through to Manchester and Birmingham.

Speaking on the service, co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam comments: “We usually start by a valuation and fact-finding process where we take an in-depth look at the property and apply over 20 years of experience and hundreds of data points to come back to you with recommended auction guide and reserve prices.”

“We’re also happy to provide you with one of our bespoke auction valuation reports – which contain a wealth of unique information unavailable in the public domain,” continues.

Even buyers looking for properties can find what they need. All they have to do is join the auction buyer list, fill in an investor profiling form and subsequently get suitable opportunities that are tailored to their requirements. By creating an action buyer profile, they’ll be one step closer to finding the property they want.

Property Solvers uses two types of auction sales methods, traditional 28-day auctions, and modern 56-day auctions.

Traditional 28-Day Auction (Unconditional)

This type of auction sales method lists properties on the auction platform in just a matter of days. Within 2-3 weeks of listing the property on the auction site, the auction team can secure a committed buyer and exchange contracts. All those buyers go through an extensive pre-approval check before they can bid and this provides more security for the landlord.

Here are some more perks:

Discounted auction legal packs (with no up front costs) Direct access to UK’s largest property investor database Exposure on the major portals including Zoopla and Rightmove Buyers can bid from anywhere in the world 24-hour enquiry line Buyer viewings are available 7-days a week “Buy it Now” (pre-auction) options available

Modern 56-Day Auction (Conditional)

This type of action has all the benefits of the traditional 28-day auction but it comes with greater perks. The longer sales timeframe means that buyers can organise more competitive auction finance and the winning bidders pay a non-refundable reservation fee that commits them to the sale. Property Solvers sales are 50%-80% quicker than estate agents and the exchange of contracts is done within 4 weeks without compromising on price.

Here are some more perks:

Slim chance of sales collapse 6-week unconditional sales options No waiting times for auction catalogues Maximum exposure to buyers Deal with only serious buyers

More about Property Solvers Auctions

Property Solvers Auctions set out to help create solutions for landlords who want to auction and sell their properties.

Property Solvers Auctions also deal with the following types of sale:

Problem properties (requiring extensive refurbishment) Properties with unmanageable debts / mortgage arrears Broken chains Inherited / probate properties Post divorce / separation properties Commercial property and land Retirement sales

This service works well for both buyers and sellers and everything is managed in one place. The auction team is experienced and dedicated to customer success. You can learn more about auctioning property on their website: https://auctions.propertysolvers.co.uk/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/property-solvers-auctions-continues-its-rapid-expansion/