Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market to Reach US$ 1,262.50 Million, at a Revenue CAGR of 5%, During the Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global multiplex biomarker imaging market was valued at US$ 470.1 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,262.50 million, registering a revenue CAGR of 5% by 2031.

The global multiplex biomarker imaging market was valued and expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Multiplexed imaging, which visualizes a far greater number of biomarkers than standard microscopy, is a new and interesting method for extracting information from human tissue samples. It enables the simultaneous examination of multiple complicated tissue and cell phenotypes.

Recent Development in Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market:



In January 2023, Agilent Technologies and Akoya Biosciences collaborated to offer multiplex immunohistochemistry diagnostic solutions for examining tissue. Also, the companies have decided to enter the clinical research sector with end-to-end workflow solutions for multiplex assays.

In November 2022, to achieve new levels of accuracy, speed, and generalizability, Nucleai, a pioneer in AI-powered spatial biology, announced the expansion of spatial biology platform to include a multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) analysis.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of cancer and tumors is driving the market revenue expansion.

Numerous benefits of multiplex biomarker imaging technologies are boosting market revenue growth.

The growing popularity of multiplex biomarker imaging techniques is increasing the market demand.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global multiplex biomarker imaging market revenue is driven by the rising cancer incidence and its effective treatments. Furthermore, the precise examinations of hundreds of hundreds of tissues at once and cost-effectiveness are boosting the market revenue share.

However, market revenue is expected to be hampered by the complex process and uncertain regulatory advice on commercializing digital pathology imaging devices.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Component Type

Based on component type, the global multiplex biomarker imaging market is segmented into instruments, software, and services. The instruments segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to its rising demand. The software segment is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Segmentation By Imaging Techniques

Based on the imaging techniques, the global multiplex biomarker imaging market is segmented into immunohistochemistry assay, fluorescent in-situ hybridization assay, and tissue microarray. The immunohistochemistry assay segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the precise investigation of the impact of medications on the tissues and identifying diseases.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global multiplex biomarker imaging market is segmented into research and clinical diagnostics. The research segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to many cancer research studies and their targeted therapies, including multicenter trials.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global multiplex biomarker imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to favorable government initiatives promoting the use of cutting-edge biomarkers, as well as improvements in healthcare infrastructure and funding from controlling authorities.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the market player operating in the global multiplex biomarker imaging market are:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

PerkinElmer Inc.

Report Coverage

The report analyzes basic market fundamentals and dynamics, strategies, key investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, significant market players, and collaborations. Additionally, the study provides a comprehensive discussion of the global future of the multiplex biomarker imaging market.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Products Secondary Products Primary Products Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL MULTIPLEX BIOMARKER IMAGING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY COMPONENT Instruments Software Services GLOBAL MULTIPLEX BIOMARKER IMAGING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY IMAGING TECHNIQUE Immunohistochemistry Assay Fluorescent In-situ Hybridization Assay Tissue Microarray GLOBAL MULTIPLEX BIOMARKER IMAGING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Research Clinical Diagnostics GLOBAL MULTIPLEX BIOMARKER IMAGING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Translational Laboratory Biopharmaceuticals Companies Academic Institutes

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

