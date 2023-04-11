The global electric scooter and motorcycle market, by value, is estimated to be 4.9 USD Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach 14.7 USD Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2023 to 2028

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market by Vehicle, Battery, Distance, Voltage, Technology Usage, Vehicle Class & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796719/?utm_source=GNW



The rising price of gasoline has already an impact on consumers in developing nations.The operational costs of these vehicles will be decreased by electrical two-wheelers.



These two-wheelers are more productive than standard models.Electronic systems are more durable than mechanical ones because they malfunction less frequently due to less wear and, logically, friction As a result, compared to vehicles powered by fuel, electric two-wheelers survive longer and as a result have a lower environmental impact during use.



Manufacturers are anticipated to create electric motorbikes and scooters with a greater range than the present generation of electric two-wheelers.



The 60V segment is expected to be the largest voltage segment in the Asia Pacific.



Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest and quickest market for the 60V segment.The majority of the electric scooters and motorbikes produced by major manufacturers in the Asia Pacific and around the world use these range of batteries.



Key Asian manufacturers such as NIU International (China), Yadea Technology Group Co.,Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Xinri (China), Hero Electric (India), and Okinawa Autotech Internationall Private Limited (India) offer 60V batteries in their latest models. Models such as YADEA A3 mini, YADEA C1S, NIU NQi GTS, NQi Sport, UQi GT, VMOTO VS2, etc., are some of the models equipped with the 60V battery. For instance, In November 2022, Vegh Automobiles have announced the launch of their new electric scooter VEGH S60, their first model in High-Speed Electric Scooters in India powred by 60V. There will be a high demand for batteries in this category of vehicles due to the variety of models available and the requirement for a cost-effective solution.



Economy segment is expected to be the largest vehicle class segment in Asia Pacfiic during the forecast period.

The adoption of electric scooters in Asia Pacific is estimated to be larger than in other regions, and North America is projected to grow at a faster rate.Demand from end users in countries such as France and Spain would also increase the adoption of electric scooters in the economy class segment in Europe.



On the other hand, China and India represent the most important markets for economy class electric scooters due to the high inclination of the consumers toward low-cost commutes.In Asia Pacific, electric scooters are primarily considered a flexible mode of transport for the daily commute and short-distance traveling.



According to industry experts, most electric two-wheelers sold in India and China fall in the range of USD 400 to USD 1400 due to consumer spending patterns and current driving needs.Yadea G5, Hero Nyx LX, Hero Flash LX, Revolt RV 400, Ampere Zeal Li, Vmoto TC, and TS are a few of the models in this category.



Thus, the rise in the adoption of economy class vehicles would drive the market for the economy segment.



Lithium-ion battery is estimated to be the largest battery segment in the forecast period.

Throughout the forecast period, the lithium-ion segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the market for electric scooters and motorcycles.Manufacturers are working to create electric scooters and motorcycles with cutting-edge lithium-ion batteries For Instance, In February 2023, LML intends to introduce the LML STAR electric scooter in India.



The lithium-ion battery inside the electric scooter has a capacity of about 4 kWh.It is a swappable battery.



It takes about 4-5 hours to fully charge the battery, which has a range of up to 120 kmph on a single charge. . The limited longevity and useable capacity of lead-acid batteries are predicted to shift attention to lithium-ion batteries and drive the market for electric scooters and motorcycles during the forecast period. In addition to this, lithium-ion batteries are thought to be more environmentally friendly, making them the better option. There is high adoption of lithium ion battery due to decrease in battery prices over last few years.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Company Type: Tier I - 37%, Tier II - 48%, and OEMs - 15%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 26%, Directors - 42%, and Others - 32%

• By Region: North America - 37%, Europe - 33%, and Asia Pacific - 30%

The electric scooter and motorcycle market comprises major companies such Yadea Technology Group Co.,Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd (China), NIU International (China), Hero Electric (India), and Okinawa Autotech Internationall Private Limited (India).



