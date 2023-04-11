Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Report 2023-2028: Collaboration Between Research Institutes and Clinical Decision Support Providers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market (2023-2028) by Mode of Advice, System, Delivery Mode, Application , End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Clinical Decision Support System Market is estimated to be USD 1.83 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.12 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.20%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Need for Improvement in Quality of Care and Reducing Human Errors in Diagnostics
- Prominence of Big Data and Health Solutions
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing in Healthcare
Restraints
- Lack of Trust CDSS and Limited Availability of Skilled Professionals
- Concerns Associated with the Privacy and Security of Data
Opportunities
- Technology Development in the Healthcare Solutions
- Collaboration Between Research Institutes and Clinical Decision Support Providers
- Growing Adoption Rates by the Healthcare System of Emerging Economies
Challenges
- High Initial Investment for Healthcare IT Infrastructure
- Complicated Integration of CDSS Within Healthcare Organizations
Market Segmentations
The Global Clinical Decision Support System Market is segmented based on Mode of Advice, System, Delivery Mode, Application , End-User, and Geography.
- By Mode of Advice, the market is classified into Active CDSS and Passive CDSS.
- By System, the market is classified into Expert Laboratory Information System, Knowledge-based System, and Machine Learning System.
- By Delivery Mode, the market is classified into Cloud-Based and On-Premises.
- By Application, the market is classified into Care Plans, Diagnostic Decision Support, Disease Reference, and Drug Databases.
- By End-User, the market is classified into Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, and Retail Pharmacy.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Cerner Corp., Change Healthcare, Elsevier B.V., Epic Systems Corp., etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Clinical Decision Support System Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Clinical Decision Support System Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Companies Mentioned
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Athenahealth
- Cerner Corp.
- Change Healthcare
- Elsevier B.V.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- Evidencecare, LLC
- GE Healthcare
- IBM Watson Health
- Nuance, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Premier, Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers Ag
- Wolters Kluwer N.V.
- Zynx Health
