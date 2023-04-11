Military Communications & COTS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report: Military Communications & COTS Market , (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by End-User (Air Forces, Land Forces, Naval Forces) Market Segment by Application (Command and Control, Situational Awareness, Routine Operations, Other Application) Market Segment by Type (Air-Based Communication, Ship-Based Communication, Air-Ground Based Communication, Underwater Based Communication, Ground-Based Communication) Market Segment by System (Military SATCOM Systems, Military Radar Systems, Military Radio Systems, Military Intercom Network Systems, Military Communication Management Systems, Other System) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Profiles of Leading Companies.



The global military communications & COTS market was valued at US$37.75 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Increase in Demand for Advanced Battlefield Communication Systems

The increase in demand for advanced battlefield communication systems is driven by the need for military forces to operate effectively in complex and challenging environments. Recent developments in the military communication market have seen a growing focus on developing advanced communication systems that are capable of operating in these environments. For example, the US Army's HMS program aims to provide soldiers with a secure and reliable means of communication in the field, with advanced voice, data, and video capabilities. This program also includes the ability to connect with unmanned systems and satellite communications, providing soldiers with enhanced situational awareness and the ability to communicate across a wide range of platforms.

Another recent development in the military communication market is the emergence of 5G technology. 5G technology has the potential to significantly enhance military communication capabilities, with its high data transfer rates and low latency. The US Army has already started to test 5G technology for military use, with the goal of improving communication capabilities and enhancing situational awareness on the battlefield.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military Communications & COTS Market?

the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the military communications & COTS market, leading to increased demand for remote communication and collaboration, disruption in the global supply chain, a focus on cost-effective solutions, and accelerated adoption of digital technologies. The market is expected to continue to adapt and evolve in response to these challenges, with a growing focus on advanced technologies and cost-effective solutions that can support military operations in a rapidly changing world.

The economic impact of the pandemic has led to a growing focus on cost-effective solutions in the military communications & COTS market. With defense budgets under pressure, militaries around the world are looking for ways to reduce costs and improve efficiency. This has led to increased interest in commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies and other cost-effective solutions that can deliver similar performance to traditional military communication systems.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies in the military communications & COTS market. With the need for remote communication and collaboration, militaries are increasingly turning to digital technologies, such as cloud computing and software-defined networking (SDN), to support their operations. This has led to increased investment in these technologies and a growing trend towards the adoption of more advanced, digital communication systems.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 370-page report provides 142 tables and 209 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global military communications & COTS market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Military Communications & COTS. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, system, application, and end-user and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing military communications & COTS market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Use of Unmanned Aerial and Ground Vehicles

The growing use of unmanned aerial and ground vehicles in military operations is driving the demand for communication systems that are specifically designed to support these systems. Recent developments in the military communication market have seen an increasing focus on developing these systems, which require reliable and secure communication channels to transmit data back to military command centers. For instance, 28th March 2023, The largest vertical takeoff drone in India is now being tested on the ground. In two months, the important "Cruise Test" will take place. The specially designed container truck from Chennai was used to transport the all-electric unmanned aerial vehicle (e-UAV) to Bengaluru. It was created by The ePlane Corporation and incubated at IIT-Madras. Its ability to drive up to 200km at a speed of 160km/hr using lithium-ion batteries is a major plus.

Increasing Need for Interoperability and Scalability

The need for greater interoperability and scalability in military communication systems is driven by the requirement for military forces to operate effectively in coalition operations and to accommodate changes in the size of military operations. Recent developments in the military communication market have seen an increasing focus on developing communication systems that offer greater interoperability and scalability. The US Army's unified tactical network is an example of such a system. The network provides a common network infrastructure for all military units, with open architecture and COTS-based technologies that allow for greater interoperability and scalability across different military units and systems.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Advancements in Wireless Communication Technologies

The rapid advancement in wireless communication technologies presents a significant opportunity for the military communications and COTS market. as of September 2021, there were 166 commercial 5G networks available worldwide, with 296 operators investing in 5G in 134 countries. The report also indicated that more than 500 5G devices had been announced, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other IoT devices.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military communications & COTS market are BAE Systems PLC, Boeing Defence, Space and Security, Cassidian, Cobham Limited, EADS Astrium, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Dynamics C4 Systems, Gilat Satellite Networks, Honeywell Aerospace and Defense, Inmarsat Global Ltd., ITT Exelis, L3 Technologies, Inc., Leonardo DRS, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

24 Jan 2023, Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to supply Technical High Mobility Shelters (THMS) to the Swedish Army for approximately $48 million. The contract will be carried out over a three-year period, with options for further extensions.

09 Oct 2022, Northrop Grumman Corporation's Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 C-band satellites successfully launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The satellites were built for Intelsat and are designed to last 15 years in orbit. They are based on Northrop Grumman's flight-proven GEOStarTM platform.

