Texas Capital Bank Appoints David A. Youngberg Jr. to Serve as Chief Credit Officer

DALLAS, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today announced that David A. Youngberg Jr. has joined the firm as managing director and chief credit officer, effective immediately.

Youngberg brings more than two decades of credit risk and enterprise risk management experience to Texas Capital Bank. Most recently, he served as managing director and head of Goldman Sachs’ risk division office in Dallas. Youngberg previously served in Goldman Sachs’ credit risk management and advisory group as a senior credit officer and commodities credit risk manager in New York. Over his career he has covered numerous industries as well as a variety of products across the credit risk management spectrum.

“David is a proven, solutions-focused leader, and his expertise and broad range of experience make him an excellent addition to our team as we progress in building a best-in-class risk discipline,” said Texas Capital Bank Chief Risk Officer Tim Storms. “David will play a key role in the continued growth of our credit organization as we solidify Texas Capital Bank as the premier financial services firm headquartered in Texas.”

As chief credit officer, Youngberg is responsible for directing the strategy for Texas Capital Bank’s credit approval, underwriting and monitoring processes. Youngberg reports directly to Storms.

“It is an honor to join Texas Capital Bank with the unique opportunity to help shape our credit framework as it evolves to better serve our clients across the state and the country,” said Youngberg.

About David A. Youngberg Jr.

David Youngberg joined Texas Capital Bank on March 31, 2023, as chief credit officer. Previously, he served in progressive leadership roles over a 20-year career at Goldman Sachs. David first joined Goldman Sachs in the credit department and over his career covered numerous industries as well as a variety of products across the credit risk management spectrum. Prior, he served as an active-duty engineer officer in the U.S. Army.

Youngberg earned a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania. He is a retired colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and a veteran of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

About Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities, is a member of FINRA and SIPC and has registered with the SEC and other state securities regulators as a broker dealer. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank. Securities and other investment products offered by TCBI Securities, Inc. are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not bank guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6b13aa0-5430-4e84-9f8f-58eaeaa22882