Global Edge AI (Artificial Intelligence) Hardware Market Size Envisaged to Grow USD 7,977.31 Million By 2032, With 21.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Edge AI Hardware Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Device; By Processor (CPU, GPU, ASIC, Others); By Function; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global edge AI (Artificial Intelligence) hardware market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 1,156.82 Million in 20222 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 7,977.31 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of around 21.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Edge AI (Artificial Intelligence) Hardware? How Big is Edge AI (Artificial Intelligence) Hardware Market Size/Share?

Overview

Edge AI hardware gadgets utilize artificial intelligence and edge computing to operate machine learning functions straight away on linked edge gadgets. The rapidly rising demand for edge AI hardware market can be attributed to its several benefits, such as subordinate data convey volume, tempo for real-time computing, solitude, security, escalated attainability, and cost.

The increasing demand for sparse latency and real-time refining of edge gadgets is pushing the market's growth. Also, decreasing data repository and functional costs will additionally escalate the demand for the market. Additionally, increasing venture tasks on the cloud and establishing several smart applications in the market are anticipated to develop growth during the forecast period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Apple Inc.

MediaTek

Qualcomm Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Samsung Electronics

NVIDIA

Google Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Imagination Technologies

Cambricon Technologies

Xilinx Inc.

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices

IBM Corporation

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Conquering the problems of low reliability and high latency to push the market

For edge computing, latency is inherently spectral as this address makes approximately zero segregation between the environment where data is spawned and cultivated. AI cultivates IoT-spawned data to near-end gadgets utilizing ML algorithms to conquer the problems of low reliability and high latency. Edge AI hardware market size is expanding as each millisecond adds up to data convenience; thereby, microseconds instead of milliseconds are utilized to gauge latency.

Smart cities integrate a plethora of systems to reinforce the biological clock of people one step ahead of both qualitative and quantitative methods. These systems appear in several forms involving smart farming, smart buildings, smart energy, smart homes, smart manufacturing, and smart healthcare. Edge AI hardware market sales are soaring as increased people prefer to reside in cities there will be a higher demand for automated services daily.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Speedy acceptance of IoT, AI, and 5G to drive the market

The market is anticipated to escalate due to the speedily proliferating acceptance of IoT, AI, and 5G technologies covering industrial verticals such as BFSI, government, hospitality, retail, and consumer goods. Also, the rising acquisition of hardware augments the demand for edge AI software in the industry. Additionally, probable zones of industry progression involve the increasing need for edge computing in IoT and specific mainframes for on-device image analytics, the growing requirement for IoT-dependent edge computing solutions, and the growing comprehension of 5G networks to combine IT and telecom.

The demand for AI-authorized gadgets and services is growing with the increasing requirement for edge computing in self-driving cars, contemporary medical gadgets, and robotics, where real-time mechanical machines are becoming crucial.

Segmentation Assessment

The smartphones segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on devices, the smartphones segment accounted for the largest market share due to escalated combination of edge AI into the variation of contemporary emerging smartphones as it provides many joint advantages and potential to smartphones regarding power productivity, dependability, and imaging and photography are the prominent elements pushing the segment growth. Edge AI hardware market demand is on the rise as the premature acquisition of several AI chips or processors and established technologies in image identification, real-time speech, and voice recognition, together with increasing reach and sales of 5G-dependent smartphones worldwide, will have an affirmative influence on the market in the near future.

The training segment held the significant market revenue share

Based on function, the training segment held a significant market revenue share. Edge AI hardware market trends include acquiring notable gravity covering a broad gamut of industrial applications involving IT, manufacturing, e-commerce, BFSI, retail, and healthcare. The impacting requirement for application is thorough training as it authorizes machines to assimilate from experience, accomplishing human-like chores and uncomplicated adaptation to contemporary processing together with its several other benefits, including operating huge data speedily.

Edge AI (Artificial Intelligence) Hardware Market: Report Coverage & Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 7,977.31 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 1,396.98 Million Expected CAGR Growth 21.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Apple Inc., MediaTek, Qualcomm Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Samsung Electronics, NVIDIA, Google Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Imagination Technologies, Cambricon Technologies, Xilinx Inc., Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, and IBM Corporation. Segments Covered By Device, By Processor, By Vertical, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Strong demand for infiltration cameras to propel the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific held the largest edge AI hardware market share due to it being driven by uninterrupted growth in the reach for smartphones and strong demand for infiltration cameras due to the compact regulation on the internet and digital conveyance by governments in APAC countries.

North America dominated the global market as it was noted that there was high latency because of network clogging, notable reliance on IoTs, the requirement for speedier device processing, and the acquisition of edge AI in the US and Canada are central factors pushing the market growth in the region.

Browse the Detail Report “Edge AI Hardware Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Device; By Processor (CPU, GPU, ASIC, Others); By Function; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/edge-ai-hardware-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent developments

In May 2022, Intel's Habana Labs announced the launch of its new second-generation AI deep learning processors for training and inferencing. The newly developed processors come with high-performance and high-efficiency deep learning choices across data centers while lowering the entry barriers for new and small-size companies.

The Research Addresses Several Questions

Which important factors are accountable for the robust growth of the market?

Which are the major players operating in the market across the globe?

Which product segment of the market is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period?

What is the position of the competitive scenario of the market?

What are the estimated figures related to the overall market in the coming few years?

What is the projected size and share of the market throughout the forecast period?

Which are the leading geographical segments of the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the edge AI software market report based on device, function, vertical, and region:

By Device Outlook

Smartphones

Surveillance Cameras

Robots

Wearable

Edge Servers

Smart Speakers

Automotive

Smart Mirrors

By Processor Outlook

CPU

GPU

ASIC

Others

By Function Outlook

Training

Inference

By Vertical Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Smart Home

Automotive & Transportation

Government

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

