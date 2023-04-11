The digital evidence management market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 7.7 billion in 2023 to USD 13.6 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Evidence Management Market by Component, Software, Service, Deployment Mode, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576161/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth can be attributed to the growing crime rate. However, a lack of professional skills is expected to hinder the market growth.



By end user, the law enforcement agencies segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Police departments need a better way to collect and manage data due to growing proliferation of technologies and a massive amount of digital evidence which includes video from CCTV cameras, body cameras, drone cameras, and others The digital evidence management solution helps police departments with better transparency in operations and crime fighting by automating the evidence collection and streamlining the investigative process.

Most of the evidence collected by law enforcement agencies is in digital form.Due to which police departments are facing challenges of managing and securely storing mountains of digital documents, images, videos, recordings, and other digital evidence.



A digital evidence management solution can search, store, manage, analyze, and report on multiple evidence types within a single system.



By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud is gaining popularity as a deployment type for many digital evidence management solutions, as it is hosted on the vendor’s servers and accessed through a web browser.Organizations are increasingly interested in cloud deployment, as it allows access to data from desktops and smartphones at a low cost and reduces the overall investigation time.



It also provides access to data outside a country, thereby ensuring the integrity and security of evidence.

According to a 2022 survey report by Motorola Solutions and the Center for Digital Government (CDG), 36% of the state and local law enforcement personnel have adopted a cloud-based digital evidence management system.

• By region, North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



North America is the most technologically advanced region regarding digital evidence adoption and drives the global market for digital evidence management.Digital evidence appears in the majority of the crimes committed today.



The use of technology helps to analyze all the massive data collected as digital evidence.For law enforcement investigations, digital evidence is a relatively new phenomenon, yet more cases rely on it.



Numerous police agencies have formed alliances with private companies to integrate digital evidence management into their operations.For instance, administrators at the Lake Stevens (Washington) police department have switched to Veritone Redact and Motorola bodycams.



The Veritone Redact software employs AI to examine digital evidence and obliterate faces, voices, and other identifying details in audio and video. Motorola bodycams helped them to take real-time video and images of the scene.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the threat modeling tools market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation: C-level: 35%, Directors: 25% and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Asia Pacific: 30%, and Europe: 20%, Rest of World: 5%



Major vendors in the digital evidence management market are Panasonic (Japan), Motorola Solutions (US), NICE (Israel), OpenText (Canada), Axon (US), Genetec (Canada), Cellebrite (Israel), Safe Fleet (US), VIDIZMO (US), Omnigo Software (US), Exterro (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Hitachi (Japan), NEC (Japan), Hytera (China), MSAB (Sweden), Veritone (US), Reveal Media (UK), VeriPic (US), StorMagic (UK), PatrolEyes (US), Fotoware (Norway), i-PRO Americas (US), FileOnQ (US), Pinnacle (Ireland), and Foray (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the digital evidence management market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



