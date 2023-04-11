ProcessMaker Announces Jeff Lortz as Chief Executive Officer

Durham, NC, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker, a leading provider of low-code process automation and intelligent document management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Lortz as the new CEO of the company.

Brian Reale, co-founder, and CEO will continue with ProcessMaker as a board member and investor, in addition to staying on as a member of the executive team focused on company strategy and a number of key customer-facing aspects of the business.

"It has been a privilege to serve our customers for the past twenty years, and I am proud of everything ProcessMaker has accomplished," said Brian Reale. "ProcessMaker was an early trailblazer in open source workflow, and later led the way in SaaS business process orchestration. Most recently, we have become a market leader in process automation for the banking and higher education verticals. I am thrilled to have Jeff join at this juncture in our journey. Jeff is uniquely positioned to understand our business and industry, and I am confident his leadership will carry ProcessMaker into our next phase of success.”

Lortz is familiar with the blueprints for success. He fuses an extraordinary blend of strategy, client commitment, and a penchant for unearthing unexpected growth opportunities. Lortz’s previous experience includes successfully scaling companies like PTC, BladeLogic, and Everbridge. Throughout his career, he has fostered winning cultures, built high-performing teams, and learned how to thrive in high-stakes environments.

In 2021, Aldrich Capital Partners invested in ProcessMaker to accelerate go-to-market efforts and product innovation. "We are pleased to welcome Jeff as CEO of ProcessMaker. With a proven track record in leading GTM operations and revenue growth, Jeff is prepared to drive the company into the future," says Mirza Baig, co-founder and managing partner at Aldrich Capital Partners.

"It's an exciting time to join ProcessMaker. With a well-established brand and industry trust, we are at a pivotal point. We are set to release a new version of our platform with the latest AI and ML capabilities that will put us at the forefront of intelligent automation advancements, giving our customers access to the most innovative process orchestration platform available," said ProcessMaker CEO, Jeff Lortz.

About ProcessMaker

