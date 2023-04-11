News Items Adds Mary Williams Walsh and Joanna Thompson to Editorial Team

SOUTHPORT, Conn., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithEllisItems, Inc., the holding company that produces News Items and Political News Items, newsletters covering global politics, financial news, advanced technologies and science, today announced the expansion of its editorial team with the appointments of Mary Williams Walsh as managing editor, Joanna Thompson as science editor and Tom Smith as research director.



"We're thrilled to have Mary, Joanna and Tom on the News Items team," said John Ellis, the founder and editor of News Items and Political New Items. "The goal was to hire great people to make the newsletters better and we've done exactly that."

Williams Walsh will oversee daily operations in addition to serving as a financial columnist. Before joining News Items, Williams Walsh worked at The New York Times as a reporter covering the intersection of finance, public policy and the aging population. Previously, she worked for The Wall Street Journal and The Los Angeles Times, mainly in foreign bureaus. Over the course of her career, Williams Walsh earned a reputation for providing in-depth coverage of complex financial and legal issues, particularly those related to pension funds, insurance and public finance. Her commitment to shedding light on those topics earned her widespread recognition as well as multiple awards, solidifying her place as an influential figure in journalism.

Thompson is a multifaceted talent who has successfully combined her passions for writing and long-distance running. Her writing has appeared in MIT Technology Review, Quanta, Scientific American, Vox, Audubon and Atlas Obscura, among other outlets. She earned undergraduate degrees in zoology and creative writing from North Carolina State University, and in 2021, graduated from New York University's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program. An accomplished runner, Thompson qualified two times for the Olympic Marathon Trials and placed 10th in the 2018 Boston Marathon.

Smith brings nearly 20 years of experience in marketing research and analysis to his role as research director. He previously served as an associate editor at News Items. Earlier in his career, Smith held positions with leading national advertising and PR agencies, including as vice president, information resources, at Hill Holliday and as vice president, marketing research & strategic planning, at Brodeur. Smith also has experience in the sales, real estate management and transportation industries.

News Items is an independent newsletter on the Substack platform. It is distributed six days a week to subscribers. Coverage areas include (1) the world in disarray, (2) the financialization of everything, (3) advances in science and technology, and (4) electoral politics, both foreign and domestic.

Ellis recently announced News Items raised $1.5 million during a friends and family round of equity funding.

