Blue Corner Signs 4-Year Agreement with APCOA to Deploy and Maintain EV Chargers in Parking Facilities in Belgium

APCOA Spearheads Global Shift to EV Mobility with Blue Corner EV Charging solutions

ANTWERP, Belgium, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Corner, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blink Charging Company (Nasdaq: BLNK) (Blue Corner), and pioneer of electric vehicle charging in Europe, announced it has signed a four-year agreement with APCOA, the European market leader in parking space management, to provide and maintain EV chargers at APCOA’s premium parking sites in various locations throughout Belgium.

As part of the agreement, APCOA will implement a turnkey solution, including all services related to installation, operation, maintenance, and customer service. Blue Corner will equally provide necessary training and other logistical and maintenance services that will support the long-term availability of its EV charging stations at APCOA facilities.

“APCOA is committed to innovative technologies and sustainable practices to offer the highest quality parking management. Through our digital platform, APCOA FLOW we connect parking lots with consumers and their vehicles,” said Patrick Ingelbinck, Commercial Director at APCOA PARKING Belgium. “Blue Corner is an ideal partner for us. Their focus on advanced EV technology combined with their knowledge of their customers’ EV parking behavior, serves as a perfect match for APCOA.”

“Adding dedicated EV charging stations in public parking facilities makes perfect sense and this collaboration will provide a valuable service to EV drivers where they need it most,” Olivier Van Schap, Managing Director at Blue Corner. “We are delighted to support professional parking space owners like APCOA to build their EV charger network – and make a positive contribution towards a greener future in Europe.”

###

ABOUT BLUE CORNER

Blue Corner, founded 2011, focuses on smart 360° total solutions with subscriptions for business, private EV drivers and corporate partners. Our rapidly growing network has more than 15,000 chargers across Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and France. The Blue Corner public charging card opens up 250,000 charging ports across Europe. Blue Corner currently has more than 100 staff and is headquartered in Antwerp. https://www.bluecorner.be

Blue Corner is a Blink Charging Company (Nasdaq: BLNK), a world leader in EV charging equipment that designs, manufactures, owns and operates charging stations. Blink's key products and services include the Blink EV charging network, EV charging equipment and EV charging services.

For more information, visit https://blinkcharging.com/.

About APCOA

APCOA PARKING Belgium is a subsidiary of the APCOA PARKING Group. The APCOA Group, with more than 50 years of experience manages 1.8 million parking spaces in 13 European countries at approximately 12.000 locations.

With more than 200 mio transactions p./annum, both on- and off-street and 5,000 full-time employees, the APCOA Group is by far the European market leader.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or other comparable terms involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including our estimate of U.S. charger production and those described in Blink Charging’s Q3 2022 Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blue Corner Media Contact:

Eric Dauchy

eric.dauchy@theconstellationgroup.eu

P/Whatsapp: +32 498 513 077.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com

(855) 313.8187