Global Garment Steamer Market Report 2023: Increasing Working Population Fuels Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garment Steamer - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028FSegmented By Product Type, By Power, Water Tank Capacity, By End User, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global garment steamer market is increasing in demand due to rising living standards. Moreover, the rising per capita income and the increasing popularity of multi-functional and smart devices that provide comfortable support are increasing consumers' demand for garment steamers.

Companies Mentioned

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Groupe SEB

Jiffy Steamer Company, LLC

Capital Technology, Inc.

Maryant, Inc.

Reliable Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Haier Group Corporation

AB Electrolux

As per the data provided by World Bank, the global per capita is increasing at a rate of 4.8% in the year 2021, thus influencing the purchasing power of consumers.

As per the data provided by World Bank, the total female labor force stood at 39.2% of the workforce, influencing the demand for garment steamers globally. Moreover, the rising per capita income among middle-class groups, which cover the majority of the population and workforce, is fueling the demand for garment steamers owing to the rising popularity and feasible use of the product.



The amount spent on appliances by the typical household rises together with the rate of urbanization in a given area. The expansion of linen care equipment is encouraged by rising family income and a faster rate of population increase among the working class, which boosts demand for garment steamers globally.

The rise in household population has a direct impact on the sales of household appliances. Household numbers have rapidly expanded, especially in the United States, and now make up a sizable portion of the world's population.



A garment steamer effectively removes wrinkles and odor. Water is heated in garment steamers and turns into steam. A nozzle is then used to apply the mist to the fabric. The fabric's long-chain polymer particles are released from their bonds by the action of the steam, which removes the wrinkles.

The steamer's strong steam eliminates the germs and bacteria on the cloth. A significant or medium-sized garment steamer typically has a water tank, heating element, long metal rod, and rubber hose with a brush connected to remove hair and lint.

Increasing Working Population is Driving the Market Growth

The garment steamers are witnessing increased demand owing to the increasing working population in different countries. Moreover, people prefer to use handy devices to complete their tasks effectively and quickly due to their busy lifestyles.

Additionally, working professionals prefer garment steamers compared to traditional steamers as they not only provide better and more effective steaming but also remove harmful pollutants from the garment. As per the data provided by the World Bank, more than 3.45 billion people are employed, thus resulting in increased demand for garment steamers in the country.

Many companies have entered the garment steamer market owing to the global demand for the product. Moreover, many of the brands have acquired other brands to establish their businesses. Philips's domestic appliances business was acquired by Hillhouse Investment firm, according to which the Hillhouse Investment firm will manufacture and sell the domestic brands under the brand name of Philips, which allows the company to expand its business in various countries and several other segments for better results.

Increasing demand from commercial sectors

The global garment steamer is witnessing an increased demand owing to the rising demand in commercial sectors such as dry cleaners use garment steamers for effective ironing and creasing of clothes. Additionally, in hotels, for efficient and clean service to the customers, the use of garment steamer is quite prevalent.

Pandemic Accelerated the Market Growth

When the pandemic accelerated globally, several reports were published about the virus staying for three days on surfaces and fabrics. It was suggested to wash the clothes or sanitize them to remove the virus from the surface, thus increasing demand for garment steamers as they can effectively sanitize and remove a harmful virus. Moreover, Customers are more likely to purchase things that simplify their lives and save them time. Garment handheld steamers are now popular and are anticipated to grow in popularity among travelers.

An Increase in Market Competition Constraining the Market Expansion

The rise in the fierce competition between local unorganized fabric steamer manufacturers and retailer sales of fabric steamers has a significant impact on pricing discrepancy. This is one of the main factors, among others, that will restrain market growth and pose additional difficulties for the development of the garment steamer market over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

In this report, global garment steamer market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Garment Steamer Market, By Product Type:

Handheld/Portable Garment Steamer

Upright/Non-Portable Garment Steamer

Global Garment Steamer Market, By Power:

Below 750 Watt

750-1000 Watt

1000-1500 Watt

1500-2500 Watt

2500 Watt

Above

Global Garment Steamer Market, By Water Tank Capacity:

Below 500 ml

500 ml- 1 Litre

1-2 Litre

2-3 Litre

3-4 Litre

4 Litre & Above

Global Garment Steamer Market, By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Global Garment Steamer Market, By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Global Garment Steamer Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

