The TPU market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%

Extrusion segment is expected to account for the second-largest share in 2021

The extrusion process is used for a wide range of products, including tubing for medical devices, automotive components, and industrial equipment; profiles for window seals, weatherstripping, and gaskets; protective films, laminates, and packaging, sheets for footwear, protective gear, and automotive components; coating for electronic components, textiles, and leather finishing. Companies such as Covestro, Lubrizol, Huntsman, and BASF are using extrusion technology to produce footwear, protective gear, automotive components, protective films, textiles, and leather finishing goods, thereby increasing its market demand.



Polyols is expected to be the second-fastest growing raw material for TPU market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Polyols are used as a key raw material in the production of TPU, which are in high demand due to their versatility and performance benefits in various end-use industries. Additionally, the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials is also driving the demand for polyols in the TPU market.



Based on region, Asia Pacific region was the largest market for TPU in 2021, in terms of value.



Asia Pacific was the largest market for global TPU, in terms of value, in 2021.The market in Asia Pacific is driven by innovation.



Industrial expansion and technological developments in the region are driving the consumption of TPU.The growth of the market is also expected to be supported by the improving global economy.



China is the key market in Asia Pacific. However, India is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period because of the high use of TPU in various end-use industries in the region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-Level - 35%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 30%, Middle East & Africa-5%, and Latin America-5%

The key players in this market are include BASF SE (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China), American Polyfilm, Inc. (US), Epaflex Polyurethanes SpA (Italy), COIM Group (Italy), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), and Avient Corporation (US).



