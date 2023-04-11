Taco Campaign Kicks Off with Five New Recipes and Some Money-Saving Offers

Rocklin, CA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is it about tacos? Beef…queso fresco…tortillas…add a margarita, and it’s a culinary work of art. It’s been said that in California, taco time is all the time. But with Cinco de Mayo coming up, Californians are getting even more serious about their tacos.

TacoTimeCalifornia.com just might be the thing to take your taco game to a whole new level. A partnership between the California Beef Council (CBC), the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB)/Real California Milk, and E & J Gallo’s Camarena Tequila, TacoTimeCalifornia.com celebrates “Tacos, Tequila y Más.”

“The TacoTimeCalifornia.com site goes beyond consumer savings to celebrate what we love about tacos. Beef and California Hispanic-style cheese and crema make for a perfect taco. Pair with Camarena—the most awarded tequila—and you’ve got the ultimate taco and margarita night at home,” said Christie Van Egmond, the CBC’s Director of Retail & Foodservice Marketing. “For this year’s campaign, the CBC is offering a $2 rebate on a $10 or more beef purchase through the Checkout 51 mobile app and online.” Camarena Tequila and Real California Milk are offering savings through in-store coupons.

The TacoTimeCalifornia.com site features five new recipes for 2023:

In addition to these and a dozen other taco and margarita recipes on the site, taco lovers can access product, cooking and lifestyle videos directly on the platform, learn more about Hispanic-style cheese and crema, and discover the world of tequila through a variety of margarita recipes.

“Tacos are so quintessentially California, and cheese is a big part of that” said CMAB’s Director of Business Development, Katelyn Harmon. “California has been producing cheese for as long as it’s been making wine—more than 200 years. Today, more than 50 cheesemakers produce some 250 varieties and styles of cow’s milk cheeses that carry the Real California Milk seal.” There are a variety of Hispanic-style cheeses, Harmon continued, each with a distinct character that can add an authentic taste to your favorite taco recipes.

Product offers vary: the CBC will offer cash back on beef through the Checkout 51 mobile app, while Real California Milk will have in-store coupons for Hispanic-style cheese and crema, and Camarena Tequila will have in-store bottle-necker savings. Look for in-store displays where available. Links to offers are at TacoTimeCalifornia.com; some restrictions, including quantity and pricing terms, apply and offers are subject to date restrictions.

Look for Tacos, Tequila y Más in-store displays for more information, or visit TacoTimeCalifornia.com.

###

About the California Beef Council

The California Beef Council (CBC) was established in 1954 to serve as the promotion, research, and education arm of the California beef industry, and is mandated by the California Food and Agricultural Code. The CBC’s mission is to position the California beef industry for sustained beef demand growth through promotion, research and education. For more information, visit www.calbeef.org.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Attachments