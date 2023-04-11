Acrylic Teeth Market is anticipated to reach US$ 995.7 Million at 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033 | Get recent data from Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The revenue from the Acrylic Teeth Market is predicted to grow from US$ 440.39 million in 2023 to US$ 995.72 million by 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, a CAGR of 8.5% is predicted.



The rise in government initiatives, soaring demand for dental cosmetic procedures, and an increasingly edentulous population are all listed as contributing factors in the market expansion.

Market Trends for Acrylic Teeth

As acrylic is simple to work with and compatible with most materials, the market for acrylic teeth is expanding quickly. The growth in the number of edentulous people, more dental caries cases, more disposable income among people, and more cases of periodontal disease all favor the acrylic teeth market.

Patients prefer acrylic teeth over porcelain teeth because of their advantages. Since porcelain teeth are irreversible, they cannot be removed. Porcelain teeth can cause tooth sensitivity. Furthermore, one of the most important factors driving the market's growth is the ease with which acrylic can be modified.

As per capita, disposable income in emerging countries has increased, so has purchasing power. This enables consumers to spend more money on personal care and invest in more aesthetically pleasing and effective teeth. As a result of this factor, the acrylic teeth market is growing.

Concerns such as a lack of reimbursements and denture issues may have an impact on the acrylic tooth market, inhibiting its expansion.

Regional Outlook



Throughout the anticipated period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the acrylic teeth market. By 2033, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a remarkable market share. This is brought on by an increase in dental conditions in the Asia Pacific region, which ultimately result in tooth loss. The improvement in payment practices and the increased public awareness of dental prostheses are to blame for the expansion of this market.

Between 2023 and 2033, North America and South America are anticipated to experience strong CAGR growth. The market in the Americas is predicted to grow as a result of the innovation.

The adult population in North America in need of a full maxillary or mandibular denture increased by 37.9% in 2019, according to the NCBI report.



The South American dentistry market is anticipated to grow as a result of growing dental spending. The US market in the South is expanding steadily due to the expanding patient base and the growing significance of acrylic teeth.

Key Takeaways

The partial denture segment accounted for the major market share and had the highest CAGR over the projection period.

The market share of the functionality segment was higher.

Throughout the projection period, the aesthetics segment is anticipated to post a stronger CAGR.

Market share in 2023 belonged to the 3D printing sector, which is anticipated to develop at an accelerated CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The prominent players in the acrylic teeth market use organic tactics, like new launches and portfolio development, to increase their global footprint and satisfy the expanding demand. The market has seen the use of partnerships and collaborations as inorganic development tactics.

The market participants have been able to build their enterprises and improve their regional presence thanks to these growth tactics. In addition, partnerships, acquisitions, and other growth tactics broaden the company's product line and strengthen its consumer base.

Prominent Acrylic Teeth Manufacturers

Yamahachi Dental MFG Co

Toros Dental Ltd

LuxCreo Inc.

Dental Manufacturing SpA

SHOFU Dental ASIA-Pacific Pte Ltd

Dentsply Sirona Inc

New Stetic SA

Kulzer GmbH

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Shanghai Pigeon Dental Mfg Co Ltd

Novel Innovations and Developments

A multilayer graduated zirconium oxide block with a high level of aesthetics and processing ease was introduced by Dentsply Sirona in September 2021 as a truly aesthetic, high-strength zirconia CAD/CAM block. This block also combines the strength of zirconium oxide with the familiarity of zirconium oxide.

A global leader in dental manufacturing, Foshion Dental (Shanghai Foshion Medical System Co. Ltd.), and LuxCreo, a pioneer in 3D printers, software, and materials, established an exclusive cooperation in Europe and Asia in November 2020.

LuxCreo offers fully integrated 3D printing dental solutions, including the LuxaDent 3D printer, LuxDent dental software, and a full line of resins designed specifically for use in dentistry.



Key Segments

Type:

Partial Denture

Complete Denture

Overdenture



Application:

Functionality

Aesthetic

Technology:

CD/CAM

3D Printing

