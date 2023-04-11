Evergent Announces Launch of New Product to Help Digital Service Providers Manage Revenue and Royalties

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the customer lifecycle management and monetization leader for digital service providers, today announced the launch of a new product to help enterprises manage revenue and royalties. Evergent Revenue & Royalty Management (ERRM) is a highly targeted tool allowing companies to establish revenue and royalty rules, automate settlements, and analyze transaction and subscriber information in real-time. The platform streamlines setup and workflows and addresses the intricacies that accompany each partner contract. As a result, it enables companies to more efficiently track and collect payment and distribute royalties to partners.



Today’s digital services companies face a complex competitive landscape. Globalization enables brands from every part of the world to expand their footprint and make plays in new regions. Businesses must develop diverse offerings and targeted revenue strategies to carve out their own corners of the market.

Evergent arms global enterprises with the agility and flexibility necessary to maintain loyalty and increase market share across regions, delivering seamless customer journeys and high-value customer experiences. Digital service companies throughout the world count on Evergent solutions to manage hundreds of millions of customer accounts across geographies, languages and currencies, while providing their products and offerings to maximize revenue from global audiences.

“It’s not enough in today’s competitive landscape to provide customers with compelling services,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “The world’s leading digital service companies have recognized that they need a comprehensive set of technology solutions to stay ahead of the competition, deepen customer relationships and minimize churn. The launch of our ERRM creates a comprehensive product suite that provides ambitious companies in every part of the world with the tools they need to drive growth and scale across geographies.”

Evergent’s unified product offerings for digital service providers will now include ERRM in addition to the existing Evergent Monetization Platform (EMP). EMP is a multifaceted and fully configurable platform connecting customer data to subscription and billing strategies to deliver customized product and promotion capabilities. The easy-to-use platform provides agility and flexibility, allowing enterprises to monetize more creatively and to incorporate complex billing models that minimize churn. A fully modular, end-to-end platform, EMP also offers seamless integration with external third party tools including identity management, inventory and workflow management, subscriber analytics, and more. EMP is widely deployed across the globe and iconic global brands including DirecTV, FOX, Britbox and the NBA trust EMP for monetization management.



