Solar Lights Market size expected to hit USD 18.16 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.9 percent – Says Maximize Market Research

Pune, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Energy and Power market research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Solar Lights Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Solar Lights Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 8.8 Bn in 2022 to USD 18.16 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.9 percent.



Solar Lights Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 8.8 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 18.16 Bn. CAGR 10.9 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Light Source, Offering, Grid Type and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides detailed data regarding production, retail pricing, supply-chain details and manufacturing cost of major key players in the Solar Lights Market. The report provides analysis through segments such as light source, offering, grid type and application along with their multiple sub-segments. The report provides an analysis of the Solar Lights Market through product penetration, investment in research and development, new market trends and competitive landscape. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the market by value and volume. Data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Primary data has been gathered from interviews with market leaders and opinions from senior research analysts. Whereas, data from public records and annual reports of an organization has been collected in secondary. Collected data later analysed by tools such as SWOT analysis, PORTER’s five force model and PESTLE analysis, which provides socio-political aspects of the market in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe and South America.

Solar Lights Market Overview

Solar power is a free source of energy . Solar lights are portable light devices , which use LED lamps and photo-voltaic solar panels with rechargeable batteries. In a simple manner, solar panels absorb sunlight and convert it into light through electric current stored in solar batteries.

Solar Lights Market Dynamics

The end-user segments of the Solar Lights Market include industrial, residential, commercial , highways and roadways. The growing need to reduce carbon emissions and to minimize dependency for power consumption on traditional energy sources have been driving the Solar Lights Market. The Solar Light System has multiple benefits such as low maintenance cost, easy installation and avoiding the threats of electric shocks since it is a wireless system. The rapid developments in highways, railways and ports are the targeted areas for the deployment of Solar Lights Systems. Also, the low electricity penetration area in the rural parts of developing countries is expected to drive the Solar Lights Market.

Solar Lights Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period (2023-2029). The growing demand for power in developing economies such as China and India can only be fulfilled by solar energy. The region’s Solar Lights Market is expected to grow majorly due to favorable government schemes for sustainable energy development.

Middle East and Africa is expected to hold the second-largest growing region in Solar Lights Market during the forecast period. The partnership between China and some Middle East countries for the deployment of Solar Lights Systems in the region is expected to drive the Middle East and Africa Solar Lights Market.

Solar Lights Market Segmentation

By Light Source:

LED

Others

By Offering:

Hardware

Software & Services

By Grid Type:

Off-grid

Hybrid

By Application:

Industrial

Highways and Roadways

Residential

Commercial

Others



Solar Lights Market Key Competitors include:

Signify Holding

Eaton Corporation

Sunna Design SA

Greenshine New Energy

Solar Street Lights USA

Engcotec GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fonroche Lighting America, Inc.

Jinhua Sunmaster Lighting Co. Ltd

SEPCO

SunMaster Solar Lighting

Halonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Nokero

SolarOne Solutions, Inc.

Clear Blue Technologies Inc.

SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd.

Tapetum India Solar



Key questions answered in the Solar Lights Market are:

What are Solar Lights?

What was the Solar Lights Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Solar Lights Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Solar Lights Market?

What are the major restraints for the Solar Lights Market?

Which segment dominated the Solar Lights Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Solar Lights Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Solar Lights Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Solar Lights Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Solar Lights Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Solar Lights Market?



