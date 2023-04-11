Before They Go Mainstream: Blockchain Futurist Conference Showcases Top Web3 Speakers and Emerging Trends for 5 Years

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- The 5th Annual Blockchain Futurist Conference this August 15-16, 2023, in Toronto, Canada will once again bring together the top thought-leaders in Web3 on the most Futuristic Stage in the industry.

The production is organized by Untraceable Events , a team who has run Web3 conferences and hackathons since 2013. With 100+ events and 1000+ speakers on their roster, they have a reputation of bringing the most recognizable names in the industry.

Vitalik Buterin, Founder of Ethereum, who seldom speaks at conferences, has spoken at 9 Untraceable events to date. Last year, Vitalik spoke at Blockchain Futurist Conference and ETHToronto about the highly anticipated ETH 2.0 merge pre-launch, and in 2019 about the future of Ethereum.

Vitalik Buterin was also a speaker at Untraceable’s first blockchain event The Bitcoin Expo 2014, where he even wrote an article for Bitcoin Magazine about the other speakers that presented.

There have been many leaders that gave insight on topics well before they became mainstream at Blockchain Futurist Conference:



Before DeFi became mainstream, Futurist heard from: Robert Leshner, Founder of Compound Labs, Rune Christensen, Co-founder of MakerDAO, and Anatoly Yakovenko, Co-founder of Solana, with a session titled The Future of Decentralized Finance in 2020.





Before Metaverse was a buzzword, Futurist heard from Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder of The Sandbox, and Artur Sychov, Founder of Somnium Space, on a panel about Non-Fungible Tokens in 2020





Before Artificial Intelligence was trending, Futurist heard Dr. Ben Goertzel, Founder of SingularityNET in 2019





Other notable speakers who have shared future projections include: the late Larry King, CNN Legend, Charles Hoskinson, Co-founder of IOHK, Louisa Bai, Director of Partnerships of Stellar Development Foundation, Tone Vays, Bitcoin Pioneer, and Emmy-Award Winning Producer, Cindy Cowan.

2023 Blockchain Futurist Conference has a selection committee to carefully curate the top speakers and send specific invites for mainstage slots. The conference also showcases ETHToronto and ETHWomen Hackathon finalists, presenting their newly created projects on various blockchains. There are other opportunities to present on alternate stages at the conference and hackathons as well.

