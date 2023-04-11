Houston Area Pest Control Company Uses Sentricon® Termite Elimination System Successfully For Another Year

Houston, Texas, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartz Pest Control has been helping Houston area families and businesses combat invading pests for more than 30 years with reasonably priced, dependable and highly-efficient pest control solutions. Houston like most cities in the US are home to termites, considered the most damaging, most expensive and cleverest pests on the planet.

It’s estimated that termites cost more than $6 billion in damages a year, and insurance doesn’t cover this loss. No Houston area residents and business owners are immune from their destructiveness, which is why Hartz Pest Control, offers the best Houston termite control program, the “Sentricon® Termite Colony Elimination System”.

What Is The Sentricon® System?

The “Sentricon® Termite Colony Elimination System is noted, with a 3-to-1 consumer rating, as being the best option in home defense for a termite infestation. It uses eco-friendly ingredients that are incredibly effective. It’s the one product that millions of people use in their homes and many national landmarks such as the Statute of Liberty, Independence Hall and the White House.

The Sentricon® System is a slow-acting bait that is encased in a protective shell placed into the ground. It contains no chemicals that can seep into the soil and works to eradicate the termite colony completely.

How Efficient Is The System?

This system has undergone more than 30 independent and 60 scientific research studies proving its effectiveness in eliminating entire termite colonies that have invaded homes and businesses.

How does it work?

Sentricon’s most active ingredient is noviflumuron, which interrupts the insects’ molting process. When the termites come into contact, they bring the poison back to their colony and queen, causing a widespread outbreak that causes the colony to die.

Thanks to this system, you protect your home or business from a termite infestation. And if you already have had termites, additional damage to your home or business is mitigated. The stations place a barrier around the building to ensure future termites will not make your home their home again.

Hartz Pest Control and its owner Tom Collier have teamed up with the professionals and developers of the Sentricon® pest system to ensure its clients feel confident in the system’s ability to eradicate Houston termite infestations and ward off future ones.

Hartz Pest Control offers its termite control services throughout Houston, including Cypress, Katy, Sugar Land and the Woodlands in Texas.

If you currently have termites or want to protect your home or business from a termite infestation, you’ll want to contact the termite control experts at Hartz Pest Control today and begin using the Sentricon® system. It’s the best protection you’ll ever get.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/houston-area-pest-control-company-uses-sentricon-termite-elimination-system-successfully-for-another-year/