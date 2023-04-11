Global AI Governance Market to 2030: Increasing Adoption of AI in Various Industries Drive Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Governance Market, By Component, By Deployment, By End-User Vertical, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global AI Governance market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

FICO Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Pymetrics Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

H2O.ai, Inc.

Integrate.ai Inc.

Facebook, Inc. (Meta Platforms Inc)

AI Governance is the system of rules, practices, processes and technological tools that ensure an organization's use of AI technologies aligns with its strategies, objectives, values and legal requirements; meets ethical AI principles; and fulfills organizational goals.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology that allows an organization to analyze data and make decisions in new ways. It can help organizations solve a range of challenges, however, it also comes with many risks and responsibilities.

These include security issues, regulatory compliance and ethical use of AI technologies. Managing these complexities requires a comprehensive and holistic approach that addresses both the technology aspects of AI as well as governance concerns around privacy, cultural sensitivity, prejudice and data security. These issues can affect how the technology is used and how it is perceived.



Increasing adoption of AI in various industries such as healthcare, insurance, finance, government, and retail are driving the demand for AI governance solutions. This is expected to propel growth of the global AI governance market during the forecast period.



However, factors such as lack of expertise and skills for operating AI solutions is expected to hinder growth of the global AI governance market during the forecast period. Moreover, high cost involved in deploying AI governance is also likely to hinder market growth.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global AI Governance market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global AI Governance market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global AI Governance market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD131.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD2813.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 46.6% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global AI Governance Market, By Component

Solution

Services

Global AI Governance Market, By Deployment

On - Premise

Cloud

Global AI Governance Market, By End-User Vertical

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Automotive

Retail

BFSI

Other End-User Verticals

Global AI Governance Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

