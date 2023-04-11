Colorless Polyimide Films Market Size & Share to Surpass $2540.27 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market is valued at USD 84.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2540.27 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 62.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The market's expansion can be ascribed to colourless thermoplastic films' many benefits, which include their strong protection against corrosion, optical transparency, and thermo-mechanical qualities. Transparent protective layers for various appliances, including flexible screens and solar cells, are made from Colourless Polyimide sheets. The market is expected to rise due to the expanding usage of polyimide as a substitute for glass layers. Furthermore, there should be room for market expansion because Colorless Polyimide Films are lighter, thinner, and less fractured. Additionally, it is anticipated that the high optical transmission offered by Colorless Polyimide Films will foster market expansion.

We forecast that the flexible displays in Colorless Polyimide Films market sales will account for more than 36% of total sales by 2030. Flexible displays have a bright future, but their development depends on available manufacturing technology and technical understanding. The development of innovative polymers is a matter of research, and the optical polymer film known as Colourless Polyimide is leading the way in producing flexible displays.

Market Dynamics

Remarkable Characteristics of Polyimide Films Support Market Expansion

Colourless Polyimides are optically clear, have strong chemical resistance, and have excellent thermal shock characteristics. These characteristics make flexible boards of electronics, adaptable displays, and camera equipment fabrication possible. Fabrication temperatures can reach 300°C; traditional aromatic polyimides tend to break down or change colour at these high processing temperatures. Thus, it is anticipated that as good working experience advance to become more reliable, demand for Colourless Polyimides will rise.

Outstanding Qualities of Polyimide Films Contributes to the Market Growth

The dominance is attributed to the outstanding qualities of polyimide films, which make them the favoured material in numerous end-user sectors. The remarkable properties of polyimide films are mostly to blame for their acceptance in various end-use industries, such as electronics and autos. Due to their capacity to decrease the size and boost the functioning of electrical gadgets, those Polyimide Sheets are frequently used as insulating material in flexible printed circuits. Examples of gadgets that regularly use flexible printing circuits are laptops, smartphones, jet cartridges, scanners, printers, recorders, and aviation systems. In a lot of nations, industries and governments are researching polyimide applications.

Top Players in the Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market

DuPont de Nemours & Company (U.S.)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

PI Advanced Material Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Tammied Tech. Inc. (Taiwan)

3M Company (U.S.)

Kolom Industries Inc. (South Korea)

Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan)

Shina Technology Ltd. (Taiwan)

Flexion Company Inc. (U.S.)

Top Trends in the Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the films industry is the growing demand for CPI films. Due to its structural ability to open and fold several times, flexible screens are needed. The product's market size is increased by the widespread usage of Colourless Polyimide sheets instead of glass to achieve flexibility. Plastic covers that are strong and widely made also employ CPI. The market for CPI films has increased due to shifting trends toward smart electronic gadgets, foldable cell phones, and notebooks.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Colorless Polyimide Films industry is its increasing trend in the automotive sector. Due to advances, the automobile sector has been changing and growing quickly in recent years. In the automobile sector, both need, and productivity rates are rising quickly. For instance, the demand for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and other business vehicles is entirely met by producing polyimide films.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Application, the flexible displays category controls most of the Colorless Polyimide Films market's revenue. This rise is credited to using polyimide films to produce flexible screens. Flexible active-matrix organic light-emitting diode displays, in which the hard glass is supplanted by a flexible substrate made from Colorless Polyimide Films, have recently grown tremendously for years.

Based on the End User, the electronics category controls most of the Colourless Polyimide film market's revenue. Due to people's growing preference for electronic gadgets, demand for electronic components and equipment such as resistors, printed circuit boards, cable insulation, and others is rising. These elements are regarded as the primary industry growth drivers of the polyimide film industry.

Recent Developments in the Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market

In 2021 - The USD 220 million extension project at the Circleville is anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2021, according to information released by the DuPont Electronics & Industrial unit, DuPont Interconnect Solutions.

Electronics Category from the End User Segment is Expected to Generate Nearly half the Total Segment Revenue in the Forecast Period in Colorless Polyimide Films Market

For better understanding, based on the End User, the Colorless Polyimide Films market is divided into Electronics, Solar Energy, Medical and Other End Users (Aviation and Space Research).

The electronics market was the largest by application and is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period. Flexible glass panels in cell phone display cover openings are quickly replaced with Colourless Polyimides. This is because of its superior residual stress characteristics, chemical resistance, and optical transparency. It is also useful for producing parts like flexible printed circuit boards and lighting equipment because it can be produced at temperatures up to 300°C without disintegrating or changing colour. Hence, it is anticipated that as the market for foldable and flexible electronics becomes more appealing and stable, the demand for Colourless Polyimides will rise.

On the other hand, the solar energy category is anticipated to grow significantly. Due to their great temperature tolerance, adaptability, and durability, Colorless Polyimide Films are used in photovoltaic modules and can replace glass in solar applications. These films are appropriate for integrated photovoltaic applications because they are lightweight, thinner, easier to handle, and easier to install. Because these thin and manageable films will replace bulky, brittle glass modules that cranes, and huge trucks must lift onto rooftops. These elements will increase product demand.

Asia Pacific Region Expected to Dominate the Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market in Terms of the Revenue

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years. Consumption of Colorless Polyimide Films is driven by rapid development, population growth, and increased per capita disposable cash, especially in emerging economies. The growing number of electronics consumers boosts the market in the area. This region's nations are home to several sizable industrial conglomerates with considerable manufacturing capacity in fields directly related to flexible electronic devices, such as printed electronics, optoelectronic devices, nanotechnology, photonics, and flexible displays. Government help, which includes funding for government labs, institutions, and business research & development facilities, has helped these nations' research capacities advance. China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are the largest economies in the market for Colorless Polyimide Films in this area.

The North American region is expected to grow the fastest in the Colorless Polyimide Films market. Market in this region is projected that increased market player investments and supportive policies from the governments of the nation's major economies will help to continue the industry's rapid expansion. New market participants may fund the development of technologically advanced items and the expansion of their applications.

Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market Segmentation

Based on Application

Flexible Displays

Flexible Solar Cells

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards

Lighting Equipment

Others (Optical Fibres, Touch Panels, Reflectors & Connectors for Space Antennas, and Drug Delivery Tubes)



Based on End-Use Industry

Electronics

Solar Energy

Medical

Others (Aviation and Space Research)

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Key Questions Answered in the Colorless Polyimide Films Market Report are:

What is the size of the colorless polyimide films market, and how is it expected to grow in the coming years?

What are the key drivers, restraints, and trends in the colorless polyimide films market?

What are the different types of colorless polyimide films available, and what are their properties and applications?

Who are the major players in the colorless polyimide films market, and what are their strategies for growth and market share?

What are the major applications of colorless polyimide films, and which industries are the largest consumers of these films?

What are the key geographical regions for the colorless polyimide films market, and which regions are expected to experience the highest growth rates?

What are the regulatory and environmental factors affecting the colorless polyimide films market?

What are the challenges and opportunities facing the colorless polyimide films market, and how are companies in the market addressing them?

