Flexible Paper Market to Surpass USD 89.46 Billion by 2030 due to Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions | By SNS Insider

Flexible paper is a type of paper that is designed to be flexible and bendable, making it an ideal material for packaging applications. It is typically made from a blend of natural and synthetic fibers, which provide the necessary strength and flexibility required for various applications. Flexible paper is used for packaging a wide range of products such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others.

Flexible Paper Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 62.90 Billion Market Size by 2030 USD 89.46 Billion CAGR From 2023-2030 4.5% Key Segments • By Packaging Type (Pouches, Rollstock, Shrink Sleeves, Wraps, Others)

• By Technology (Rotogravure, Flexography, Digital Printing, Others)

• By Embellishing Type (Hot Coil, Cold Coil, Others)

• By Application (Food, Spirits, Other Beverages, Healthcare, Beauty & Personal Care, Others)

• By Material Type (Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard, Solid Bleached Sulfate, Coated Recycled Paper, Waxed Paper) Company Profiles Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Sappi Global, Sabert, Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki OYJ, DS Smith, Wihuri, Coveris Holding SA, and other players.

Market Analysis

Governments around the world are implementing regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable packaging solutions, which is driving the adoption of flexible paper. The food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries are major users of flexible paper, and the increasing demand from these sectors is driving the growth of the flexible paper market. The advancements in printing technology have enabled the production of high-quality printing on flexible paper, making it an attractive and effective option for branding and marketing purposes. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of packaging waste, which is leading to a demand for sustainable packaging solutions like flexible paper.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine could potentially have an impact on the flexible paper market. It is important to note that the impact of the conflict will depend on several factors, such as the duration and intensity of the conflict, as well as the response of other countries and global trade organizations.

Key Regional Development

The flexible paper market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, and North America is positioned to take the lead. Flexible paper is a versatile material that is widely used in packaging and printing applications due to its durability and eco-friendliness. It is made from renewable resources and can be recycled, making it a popular choice for companies looking to reduce their environmental impact. The growth of e-commerce and online shopping has led to an increased demand for flexible paper packaging solutions, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

Key Takeaway from Flexible Paper Market Study

The wraps segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, given the growing demand for on-the-go meals and snacks. Moreover, the increasing focus on sustainability in the industry is likely to boost the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, further driving the growth of the wraps segment.

The food segment is expected to hold the leading position in the market due to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in the food industry. Flexible paper, which includes materials such as paper, film, and foil, is used to package a wide range of food products, including snacks, baked goods, dairy products, and frozen foods.

Recent Developments Related to Flexible Paper Market

Heinzel Group, a leading European producer of market pulp and paper, has announced its plan to produce kraft paper for flexible packaging at UPM's Steyrermühl mill. This strategic move is expected to enable the company to expand its product portfolio and cater to the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Ball & Doggett, one of Australia's largest distributors of paper, packaging, and plastics, has recently entered the flexible paper packaging arena. This strategic move is aimed at diversifying the company's product portfolio and catering to the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

