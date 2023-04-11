Global Industrial Laser Systems Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $36.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Laser Systems Market, By Type of Laser, By Application, By End-User Industry, And By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial laser system is a powerful and precise tool that can be used to perform various processes on different materials. These tools are used in a wide range of industries and applications, including automotive, aerospace and medical. The technology is considered an innovative tool that can increase production speed and reduce manufacturing costs.



The types of materials processed by lasers can vary significantly, from c micron-sized holes to scribing thin films. The laser process used for each of these tasks will also vary, based on the material to be processed and other factors, such as the laser output, beam delivery, and ambient conditions.



Increasing adoption by mid-sized and small manufacturers worldwide for expanding their product lines and increasing productivity is expected to augment growth of the global industrial laser systems market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising trend of robotics for increased productivity, low maintenance costs, and accuracy is expected to further boost the market.



However, factors such as stringent government regulations and high cost associated with use of laser systems are likely to impede growth of the global industrial laser systems market over the forecast period.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $21500 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36600 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Industrial Laser Systems Market, By Type of Laser

Fiber

Solid-state

CO2

Other Types

Global Industrial Laser Systems Market, By Application

Cutting

Welding

Marking

Drilling

Other Applications

Global Industrial Laser Systems Market, By End-User Industry

Semiconductor and Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Other End-user Industries

Global Industrial Laser Systems Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

