Cobwebs Technologies Partners with Magnet Forensics to Offer Industry Leading Investigation Capabilities

New York, NY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobwebs Technologies is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Magnet Forensics, a developer of digital investigation solutions for more than 4,000 enterprises and public safety agencies in over 100 countries. This partnership aligns Cobwebs’ open-source intelligence platform with Magnet Forensics’ leading digital investigation solutions for the common goal of providing end-to-end investigation capabilities.

Magnet Forensics’ digital investigation solutions are playing a crucial role in modernizing police investigations by helping investigators recover and analyze the critical digital evidence they need to save lives and bring criminals to justice. Paired with Cobwebs’ unmatched AI-powered open-source intelligence (OSINT) platform, this partnership enables law enforcement to gather critical evidence, share information that connects the dots and ultimately solve cases more efficiently. Together, these technologies increase the ability to locate missing persons, find victims of human trafficking and identify criminals in fraud and extortion cases.

“Traditionally, law enforcement investigators use two separate tools – one for recovery, analysis, and reporting of digital evidence from smartphones, computers, and other connected devices, and one for extracting critical, intelligent insights from surface and deep web data sources,” said Udi Levy, CEO and Co-founder of Cobwebs Technologies. “Now, agencies are able to marry digital forensic evidence with web intelligence research to provide a more comprehensive and complete investigation process. We look forward to bringing this combined capability to our customer base.”

“Magnet Forensics’ partnership with Cobwebs will bring investigators one step closer to being able to tell the full story of the crimes they’re investigating in one place,” said Jad Saliba, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Magnet Forensics. “Digital forensics and OSINT are often handled by different teams at police agencies, which regularly leads to inefficiencies in the investigative process. Their integration will allow investigators to immediately dig deeper into leads provided by open-source data and ultimately accelerate their pursuit of justice.”

This partnership will also offer joint education opportunities, including educational sessions and webinars, offering law enforcement and corporate security professionals new ways to find evidence in their digital investigations and defend against cyber threats.

With humanity, social justice, order, and public security at the core of its motives and values, the combined capabilities of Cobwebs and Magnet Forensics redefine digital forensics and web data collection and analysis. Together, they aim to help vulnerable populations seek justice and protect the innocent.

About Cobwebs Technologies

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Our innovative solutions are tailored to the operational needs of national security agencies and the private sector, identifying threats with just one click. Cobwebs solutions were designed by intelligence and security experts as vital tools for seamless access to data from all web layers: open, deep and dark web. Cobwebs web intelligence platform searches and analyses these vast sources to reveal hidden leads and generate insights. The exclusive technology used by Cobwebs extracts targeted intelligence from big data using the latest machine learning algorithms, automatically generating intelligent insights. For more information: www.cobwebs.com.

About Magnet Forensics

Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation software that acquires, analyzes, reports on, and manages evidence from digital sources, including computers, mobile devices, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics’ software is used by more than 4,000 public and private sector customers in over 100 countries and helps investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security. For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.magnetforensics.com.

