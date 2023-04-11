Second Century Ventures Announces 14 Companies for 2023 REACH Scale-Up Program

Chicago, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors® and the most active global real estate technology fund, announced today the acceptance of 14 companies to the 2023 REACH and REACH Commercial programs. Launched in 2013, this marks the 11th cohort focused on solutions for the residential and consumer sectors, and the fifth cohort dedicated to scaling solutions for commercial real estate.

“We are thrilled to welcome these innovative companies to the 2023 REACH and REACH Commercial programs,” said SCV President and NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “Their solutions are poised to make a significant impact and help overcome the complex challenges that lie ahead in the real estate industry.”

Companies selected for the 2023 program represent a diverse range of solutions across the real estate ecosystem, including innovations in financial planning, second home property ownership, property management, lead generation, marketing, mortgage asset management, and tenant retention, among others. Collectively, these companies have raised more than $100 million in funding and employ more than 400 individuals worldwide.

“These 14 companies represent some of the most promising and innovative solutions in the real estate technology space,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. “By supporting and investing in innovative small businesses through the REACH program, we can ensure that Realtors® have access to the latest and most effective tools and technologies, enabling them to better serve their clients and stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.”

Companies accepted to the 2023 REACH and REACH Commercial programs are as follows:

2023 REACH

Flock: offers a seamless and tax-deferred exit from rental property using the 721 Exchange, allowing property owners to passively earn income and appreciation without the traditional responsibilities of ownership.

HighNote: a drag and drop presentation and proposal platform to help agents pitch and sell listings, offers, neighborhoods and themselves.

Plus Platform: modern asset management and trading platform for residential mortgages, providing better transparency and liquidity to the mortgage market.

Prisidio: digital vault to capture and securely share your most important information with the key people in your life.

Real Grader: measures, manages and maximizes digital reputation for real estate professionals across search, social media and real estate platforms.

Summer: simplifies the process of finding, buying, designing and monetizing a vacation or investment home through a non-fractional approach.

Tongo: private card-based product for agents to draw against pending commissions ahead of closing, and only repay when they get paid.

2023 REACH Commercial

APM Help: stress-free property management solutions prioritizing quality and customer service and leveraging expertise in finance, operations and accounting.

BlueStreak IoT: improves the efficiency and performance of services in commercial real estate, including ScentBridge's ambient scent delivery, indoor air quality monitoring, clean air as a service, resource utilization, replenishment management and performance compliance.

Dwellwell Analytics: a comprehensive monitoring and early warning maintenance platform for residential property owners who need to reduce operating costs and avert disasters.

Fortress PropTech: offers an innovative and easy-to-use platform, utilizing automation technology and data integration to streamline property management and maximize efficiency.

Fyma: delivers occupancy and human activity analytics to enable better asset management and property operations.

Rockport: provides mission critical commercial real estate systems to the top financial institutions in the world.

Work & Mother: commercial lactation suite service with an associated technology that satisfies tenants’ legal obligations of providing mother’s rooms, while providing a better way to support working parents.

“From hundreds of applicants, the companies selected for the 2023 REACH Commercial program are already well on their way to becoming market leaders,” said Bob Gillespie, executive director of REACH Commercial. “They bring solutions that fundamentally change commercial real estate operations, finance and brokerage, as well as how we manage, experience and understand the properties in which we live and work. We have an outstanding 2023 cohort and look forward to helping them achieve exponential growth.”

The REACH program is led by Executive Director Ashley Stinton, and the REACH Commercial program is led by Executive Director Bob Gillespie. REACH offers a robust curriculum including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. To learn more about REACH and how you can get involved, visit https://nar-reach.com.

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, REACH leverages the association’s more than 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship, and market exposure.

About NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

# # #

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.