Increasing Demand for Non-invasive Procedures Drives Growth in Medical Aesthetics Market

Westford, USA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Medical Aesthetics market will attain a value of USD 36.71 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14% over the forecast (2022-2030). One of the main drivers of the growth of the medical aesthetics industry is the increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures. Botulinum toxin injections, dermal fillers and laser treatments are becoming more and more liked among patients since they offer fast results in minimum time. Another factor driving the growth of the Medical Aesthetics market is the increased demand for cosmetic procedures among the elderly population. Treatment options for aging-related skin volume and elasticity loss include cosmetic procedures.



According to the SkyQuest's, the demand for minimally invasive procedures is rising globally because of consumers' increasing awareness of the availability of technologically cutting-edge medical aesthetic products and treatments. Also, in recent years, a lot of celebrities have come for use of facial cosmetic procedures, raising awareness of these procedures while also normalizing their use in society.

Medical Aesthetics is a field of medicine concerned with the patient's outer appearance, aesthetics and outwardly apparent skin changes. It involves incredibly advanced skin-care methods that integrate aesthetic and medicinal treatments. Medical aesthetics includes the treatment of scars, wrinkles, excess weight, acne, unattractive hair, and other cosmetic issues.

Beauty Clinics Segment has the Highest Revenue Due to Increase in the Number of Beauty Clinics

In 2021, beauty clinics segment had the highest revenue share, at almost 60% to rising disposable income in a number of countries and an increase in the number of beauty clinics and facilities around the world. These facilities provide a wide range of aesthetic procedures, including scar removal, wrinkle treatment and body enlargement and enhancement. Due to these, more products, particularly neurotoxins and dermal fillers, are being used in beauty salons and centres. Additionally, the market in this category is being driven by the growing patient preference for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures as well as the growing awareness of aesthetic procedures, the rise in clinics and surgeons providing this type of treatment, the emergence of advanced products and the surging level of patient comfort.

North America dominating the Medical Aesthetics market, and it will continue until 2030. This is because the bulk of established and emerging key firms are either headquartered in the region or have a sizable geographic presence there, making it the key region for innovation in cosmetic procedures. This is also a result of the rising costs of cosmetic plastic surgery and the rise in both surgical and non-surgical procedures in the area.

Injectables Segment Maintained the Biggest Revenue Share Due to the Increasing Sales of Injectable Drugs

The injectables segment maintained the biggest revenue share, at over 50%, in 2021 due to the increasing sales of injectables such botulinum toxin, neurotoxic and dermal fillers. Injectables are also quite popular because to their low risk of scarring, quick recovery times, low level of invasiveness, immediate results and affordable prices. Also, the second-largest market share is accounted for by the sales of topicals such gels and creams. This is explained by their simplicity of use and capacity to cure a variety of skin diseases without the need for painful procedures.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market. The region's growing with more disposable income, the rising awareness of skin treatments, the ageing population, the rising number of medical tourists in the area, and other factors are all expected to contribute to a significant increase in the use of cosmetic procedures in the APAC market in the years to come.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Medical Aesthetics market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Medical Aesthetics Market

In June 2022, Cynosure introduced the PicoSure Pro gadget as the most recent enhancement to the PicoSure platform. One of the first 755nm picosecond lasers approved by the US FDA is PicoSure Pro.

In May 2022, GC Esthetics Inc. introduced the FixNip NRI, a cutting-edge nipple-areola complex (NAC) reconstructive implant, throughout Europe, as part of an exclusive cooperation arrangement with FixNip LTD.

