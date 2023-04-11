Peplink Simplifies LoRaWAN Network Deployment with Instant Global 5G/LTE Uplink Capabilities, Joins LoRa Alliance

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peplink is integrating LoRaWAN functionality into its product portfolio - allowing IoT networks to have instant global cellular connectivity and zero touch deployment capabilities. Furthermore, Peplink also becomes a member of the LoRaWAN Alliance.



Peplink introduces LoRaWAN into its portfolio with Balance 20X LoRaWAN - a flexible LTE router with built-in LoRaWAN gateway functionality. The solution is capable of simultaneous uplink with Cellular, Ethernet and LoRaWAN, allowing fully seamless handoff between any type of uplinks. The router is also integrated with Peplink’s management software features, which allow network managers to effortlessly deploy multiple routers in different locations, visualize real-time network health, and remotely manage the routers and third-party devices within the network - all from a single PC, smartphone or tablet.

Peplink also joins the LoRa Alliance as a member. By joining LoRa Alliance, Peplink is committed to enrich its LoRaWAN-capable range, and to ensure interoperability between its network-supercharging ecosystem and the diverse range of IoT devices within the LoRaWAN ecosystem.

“I am very pleased to welcome Peplink to the LoRa Alliance,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance, “LoRaWAN’s strengths and versatility make it a perfect addition to any multi-technology IoT deployment. By including LoRaWAN in the new Peplink Balance 20X router, Peplink accelerates end-user time-to-market by enabling instant cellular connectivity and remote management of applications. Peplink’s knowledge of multi-technology approaches will be an asset to the alliance and further the adoption of LoRaWAN across all industries.”

"As a member of the LoRa Alliance, we look forward to contributing to the LoRaWAN ecosystem’s development," said Keith Chau, General Manager of Peplink. "Our industry-leading cellular networking solutions combined with the LoRaWAN standard will enable a new era of low-power, long-range IoT connectivity for various industries, including smart cities, agriculture, and industrial IoT."

About Peplink

Peplink supercharges connectivity with an industry-leading 5G, LTE & LoRaWAN-capable routers for all levels of networking needs - whether it’s for mission-critical operations or IoT deployment.

About the LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance is a non-profit association of more than 500 member companies, committed to promoting the LoRaWAN standard for low-power, long-range IoT connectivity. The LoRaWAN standard enables a wide range of IoT applications, from smart city to industrial IoT, and provides secure, bi-directional communication between sensors and gateways.