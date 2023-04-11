El Septimo Shows Significant Progress with Their Retailer Enhancement Implementation

Los Angeles, CA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than 3 weeks since the Program was announced, El Septimo has received over 55 applications from retailers throughout the United States taking advantage of El Septimo’s new and innovative Retailer Enhancement Program. This is the fastest implementation of any program before in the industry, showcasing just how well it has been perceived by cigar retailers throughout the U.S.

“At El Septimo, we pride ourselves in working fast and getting things done immediately. Less than 3 weeks since this program was announced, not only have we received over 55 applications from retailers thought the country, but we have actually already started implementing the program with several retailers, and have seen significant progress,” says Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo.

“After careful operational review with several of its first applicants, we learned what stopped retailers from making profit were simple errors that often, many retailers make. We have been able to point these issues out and help retailers with transition and training, while making sure they have operational procedures that continue to run successfully. Basic errors have been learning how to use their POS systems to understand customer purchasing behaviors, training staff to have better knowledge on their products, reducing inventory to increase turns, reducing operating costs by better controlling scheduling, rearranging lounge layouts to seat more people, developing marketing plans for events and engaging with customers regularly when owners cannot be in their cigar lounges, bringing brick and mortar stores online, avoiding markdowns by improving inventory purchasing, increasing average transactional value (ATV), increasing retail visibility, and so much more, all of which allow retailers to become more successful and achieve better results,” added Zaya Younan.

La Lounge Premium Cigars is an example of a retailer who has just recently joined the program and has already seen significant results. “We are a Black-Owned Cigar Lounge in Inglewood South Central Los Angeles. We opened our cigar lounge 8 years ago and have never seen a profit from our operation. What El Septimo did for us in a few days, no other cigar manufacture will ever do,” says Aaron Moore, Co-Owner of LA Lounge Premium Cigars.

“When we completed our application, the first call we got was from the El Septimo CEO himself, Zaya Younan. He came and visited our store, and by the second day, he, along with a few members of his staff, arrived with new product inventory and visuals to better improve our lounge’s retail experience. He came in at 2 PM and left by 7 PM. In 5 hours, he totally transformed our cigar lounge, rearranging our humidor, moving furniture, training our employees to better sell the products, updating the visuals and lounge decor, developing a marketing program and creating social media exposure, and much more. Within 5 hours, we did not recognize our own cigar lounge, and for the past several days, we have achieved over 250% growth in our daily sales. We were so impressed with what El Septimo did for us that we now only sell and represent El Septimo cigars and accessories. They have over 40 blends of every kind of cigar that anyone would want, so why should we buy any other brand when we have the best. Now, our daily sales are higher selling just one brand, El Septimo, as opposed to selling over 50 different brands of cigars. We learned having so many different brands confused customers and kept them longer in the humidor…Often less is more attractive. El Septimo continues to show us its commitment to supporting its retailers with a hands-on CEO of a multi-billion-dollar company that prefers to visit our store himself, rather than just sending a salesperson to sell us product and leave within 5 minutes. I want to thank Zaya Younan and the El Septimo team for doing in just 4 days what we couldn't do in 8 years” added Aaron Moore.

“One of the biggest mistakes with retailers is that they carry so many different brands of cigars, which confuses the consumers. This also impacts retailer profitability by reducing inventory turns. The whole concept of retailing has always been to reduce the transaction time of purchasing, and this does not work well when you have so many different brands of cigars in your humidor,” concluded Zaya Younan.

Retailers interested in applying to the Program can still apply here: https://www.el-septimo.com/my-account/.

About Younan Company

