Global Bidet Seat Market to 2030: Increasing Awareness About Paper and Water Wastage Drives Growth

The "Bidet Seat Market, By Bidet Type, By End-use Industry, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of bidet seat market and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 -2030), considering 2022 as the base year

Company Profiles

Bio Bidet.

Kohler Co., Inc.

HomeTECH

Toshiba

LIXIL Corporation

Coway Co., Ltd

Roca Sanitario SA

Panasonic Corporation of America

RinseWorks, Inc

Brondell Inc

TOTO USA, Inc

Bidet seats are detachable toilet seat with advanced features such as warm water temperature control, toilet seat temperature control, its drying property, adjustable water pressure, and others that helps maintains hygiene and comfortable toilet use. Bidet seat are classified into electronic bidet and non-electronic bidet.

Electronic Bidet is a technologically advanced bidet with numerous advanced features including warm water feature, self-cleaning, and feminine wash. The feminine wash facilitates females to adjust spray nozzle according to their requirement.



Furthermore, bidet seat have been accepted by numerous government organizations. For instance, companies such as Bio Bidet requested for approval for its electronic bidet toilet seat from the Water Regulations Advisory Scheme (WRAS). The company's bidet seat have been also approved by American UL(Underwriters Laboratories) and European CE(Conformite Europeenne).



Increasing awareness about paper and water wastage is one of the key driving factors for the development of bidet seat. According to the Natural Resource Defense Council, China ranks first in toilet roll consumption, followed by the U.S. Rising use of toilet rolls is resulting in forest degradation effects the climate. Thus, increasing use of advanced bidet toilet seat will reduce the use of toilet papers and will drive market growth.



Increasing initiatives for improving sanitation and hygiene is also boosting the demand for bidet seat globally. An initiative was launched by the government of India under the name of Swachh Swasth Sarvatra that aimed at spreading awareness pertaining to hygiene, healthy lifestyles, and improved sanitation.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global bidet seat market based on the following parameters-company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion and marketing tactics

Global bidet seat market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, bidet seat manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the bidet seat market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD3.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD5.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bidet Seat Market, By Bidet Type:

Electronic Bidet

Non-electronic Bidet

Global Bidet Seat Market, By End-use Industry:

Residential

Commercial

Global Bidet Seat Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

North Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

