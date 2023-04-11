Global Bidet Seat Market to 2030: Increasing Awareness About Paper and Water Wastage Drives Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bidet Seat Market, By Bidet Type, By End-use Industry, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of bidet seat market and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 -2030), considering 2022 as the base year
Company Profiles
- Bio Bidet.
- Kohler Co., Inc.
- HomeTECH
- Toshiba
- LIXIL Corporation
- Coway Co., Ltd
- Roca Sanitario SA
- Panasonic Corporation of America
- RinseWorks, Inc
- Brondell Inc
- TOTO USA, Inc
Bidet seats are detachable toilet seat with advanced features such as warm water temperature control, toilet seat temperature control, its drying property, adjustable water pressure, and others that helps maintains hygiene and comfortable toilet use. Bidet seat are classified into electronic bidet and non-electronic bidet.
Electronic Bidet is a technologically advanced bidet with numerous advanced features including warm water feature, self-cleaning, and feminine wash. The feminine wash facilitates females to adjust spray nozzle according to their requirement.
Furthermore, bidet seat have been accepted by numerous government organizations. For instance, companies such as Bio Bidet requested for approval for its electronic bidet toilet seat from the Water Regulations Advisory Scheme (WRAS). The company's bidet seat have been also approved by American UL(Underwriters Laboratories) and European CE(Conformite Europeenne).
Increasing awareness about paper and water wastage is one of the key driving factors for the development of bidet seat. According to the Natural Resource Defense Council, China ranks first in toilet roll consumption, followed by the U.S. Rising use of toilet rolls is resulting in forest degradation effects the climate. Thus, increasing use of advanced bidet toilet seat will reduce the use of toilet papers and will drive market growth.
Increasing initiatives for improving sanitation and hygiene is also boosting the demand for bidet seat globally. An initiative was launched by the government of India under the name of Swachh Swasth Sarvatra that aimed at spreading awareness pertaining to hygiene, healthy lifestyles, and improved sanitation.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global bidet seat market based on the following parameters-company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion and marketing tactics
- Global bidet seat market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, bidet seat manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the bidet seat market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|USD3.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|USD5.93 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Bidet Seat Market, By Bidet Type:
- Electronic Bidet
- Non-electronic Bidet
Global Bidet Seat Market, By End-use Industry:
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Bidet Seat Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- North Africa
- Central Africa
- South Africa
