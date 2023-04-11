Digital Transformation Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 3,375 Bn by 2032, Rising at a 20.8% CAGR During the Forecast Period

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The Global Digital Transformation Market was valued at USD 535 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3,375 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 20.8%. Globally, The market growth can be registered to the rising adoption of cutting-edge technology, such as big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud, over others, which has affected the exponential growth of all sizes of businesses throughout the globe.

The COVID-19 pandemic has a major test for the whole world to sustain business consistency despite all the lockdown, social distancing, work-from-home, and other challenges. While several organizations were ready to face the challenges, others were not due to a lack of digital strategy and other significant tools or infrastructure essential for smooth functioning.

Key Takeaway:

By solution, the analytics segment held a dominating revenue share of more than 36.3% in 2022

segment held a dominating revenue share of more than in 2022 By service, the professional service category had the highest revenue share of almost 75.0% in 2022

category had the highest revenue share of almost in 2022 By technology, an increasing number of IoT device connections is to expand the global market share in 2022

device connections is to expand the global market share in 2022 By deployment, companies around the world have chosen on-premises deployment as a digital solution.

as a digital solution. By end-use, with a market share of about 30.0% , the BFSI sector led the market in 2022

, the sector led the market in 2022 North America held a revenue share of approximately 42% in 2022

held a revenue share of approximately in 2022 Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record the fastest-growing CAGR.

Digital transformation supports organizations in managing several risks linked and handling interruptions such as marketplace fluctuation, transformation corporate, and geopolitical circumstances that are unexpected and can rapidly unpredictable outcomes. In addition, moving from a standard to a new digitalized setup supports the summary of many new technically advanced services and products. The market is anticipated to be motivated by the growing use of smartphones, mobile devices, and apps through corporate departments and processes, boosting digitalization.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Digital Transformation Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the digital transformation market. Some of these factors include:

Increase in digitalization in business : Businesses are implementing digital transformation plans that mostly concentrate on transforming digital connections with customers to advance on this front.

: Businesses are implementing digital transformation plans that mostly concentrate on transforming digital connections with customers to advance on this front. Advancements in technology : Market traders provide highly modified digital transformations solution to deal with their client's business concerns. This level of customization is made possible by the traders' data, resulting in modified digital transformation fulfilling client demands and requirements.

: Market traders provide highly modified digital transformations solution to deal with their client's business concerns. This level of customization is made possible by the traders' data, resulting in modified digital transformation fulfilling client demands and requirements. Rising adoption of industrial robots: The latest revolution in the market is the implementation of emerging developments, including SCARA robots, industrial robots, and AI-based robots. They have assisted the robotic industry in modernizing diverse processes, reducing errors, and improving efficiencies.

Top Trends in Global Digital Transformation Market

Industrial robots are the main trend in the global digital transformation market. They are less error-prone, more efficient, and more modernized. Augmented safety at the workplace and increasing manufacturing competence have directed companies to invest more in robotic systems. Accordingly, industrial robotic technology will be the significant market trend in the global digital transformation market during the forecast period.

Market Growth

Advanced technologies have stimulated revolution and transformation in the business environment, heading toward an increase in income. Businesses are rapidly using big data and business aptitude to meet current data, gain intuitions that can be put to use, better recognize customer requirements, and upsurge productivity. Due to the increased usage of modern-day technology, consumers often use the digital customer experience as their primary principle at the time of rating firms. Businesses are hitting into practice digital transformation plans that mostly concentrate on transforming digital connections with customers to advance on this front.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America conquered the market by holding the majority share of 42% of the market due to the improved usage of the internet and the high implementation of diverse types of online payment modes. In addition, multiple initiatives are attempted by the government to boost the digital transformation journey in North America. North America has a leading dominance in software solutions and advanced programming, attributable to high manufacturing, retail, and automotive operations in Canada and U.S. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the projected period due to rising foreign direct investment (FDI) for digital transformations and growing governments investment for the implementation of advanced technology.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players can be seen fetching in partnerships and mergers & acquisitions to further advancement in their product and gain an economic advantage in the market. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Accenture PLC, Apple Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, CA Technologies, Dell EMC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Cisco System Inc., and Other Key Players.

Recent Development of the Digital Transformation Market

June 2022 : Tanla, a CPaaS supplier, and Kore.ai, an enterprise informal AI software platform and solutions provider company, declared the partnership in five countries: India, Vietnam, Philippines, UAE, and Indonesia. This partnership is crucial for contributing best-in-class informal (AI-based Natural Language Processing (NLP) systems to numerous brands and enterprises.

: Tanla, a CPaaS supplier, and Kore.ai, an enterprise informal AI software platform and solutions provider company, declared the partnership in five countries: India, Vietnam, Philippines, UAE, and Indonesia. This partnership is crucial for contributing best-in-class informal (AI-based Natural Language Processing (NLP) systems to numerous brands and enterprises. April 2022: Amazon Inc. introduced an updated Amazon Aurora Serverless v2. It can support enterprises with several applications that must manage capability through their databases and Software as a Service (SaaS) vendors. In addition, it proposes pay-as-you-use services and has no extra costs.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 535 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 3375 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 20.8% North America Revenue Share 42% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Advanced technologies have stimulated revolution and transformation in the business environment, heading toward increased income. For instance, big data and analytics, IoT, mobility, cloud, and social media. Including digital technology within the corporate operation is known as "digital transformation." It objects to changing how resources and technology are engaged to provide the customer with better worth. Companies worldwide have hustled up their digital transformation, concluded IoT, cloud relocations, and other initiatives.

Market Restraints

Security concern for enterprise data is a key concern throughout the implementation of digital technologies. AI, cloud, blockchain technologies, and IoT are increasing at rapid growth, which needs the requirement for better privacy and protection to minimize cyber-attacks and data breaches.

Market Opportunities

Market traders provide highly modified digital transformations solution to deal with their client's business concerns. This level of customization is made possible by the traders' data, resulting in modified digital transformation fulfilling client demands and requirements. Custom expansion has quickly recognized itself as an acute strategy businesses use to engage people with their brands and products.

Report Segmentation of the Digital Transformation Market

Product Type Insight

The analytics segment is anticipated to hold the major market share during the forecast period. Functions for analytics-based solutions are varied and cross several sectors. For instance, it can be used in production for an anticipatory maintenance program to propel the output and reduce interruption. Enterprises are being stimulated to digitize their developments by the expanding fall of data, including raw data, unstructured and structured, with massive volume.

Service Insight

The professional service sector has conquered the market and recorded a major revenue share of 75% in 2022. This sector delivers managed and consulting services to businesses in multiple industries. Businesses experiencing digitalization require professional services to challenge issues such as the selection of vendors or the transformation of culture. This market is anticipated to grow as professional service suppliers assist in deploying and utilizing the appropriate resources at a suitable time.

Technology Insight

Increasing acceptance of IoT devices and a rise in data volume generation are anticipated to propel the cloud-based digital transformation market growth. IoT devices generate a large amount of data, which needs further space for storage. The use of digital technology is converted into a full-fledged upgrading of tools, processes, and experiences in a virtual environment that is accessible from anywhere with the help of the addition of cloud computing, which gives it an extra dimension. Digital and cloud transformation are mutually connected nowadays. Businesses may achieve more, update operations, and save money with the help of cloud technologies.

Deployment Insight

The on-premises sector dominated the global market in 2022. Companies around the world have chosen on-premises deployment as a digital solution due to its customization and security facilities. The cloud segment is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing cloud infrastructure investments with rapid fluctuating of the business workloads from on-premises to the cloud will drive market growth.

End-Use Insight

The BFSI segment has conquered the market and recorded a major market share of over 30% in 2022. Due to changing attention of banks and further financial institutions towards offering boosted experience since products and services within the industries are becoming commoditized. The improved focus of banking institutions to provide technical and unified support to develop a consumer-centric approach drives the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Solution

Analytics

Cloud Computing

Mobility

Social Media

Other Solutions

Based on Service

Professional Services

Implementation & Integration

Based on Technology

Cloud Computing

Big Data & Analytics

Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Other Technologies

Based on Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Based on End-Use

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Other End-Uses

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

