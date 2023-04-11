Global Industrial Gloves Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7%

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gloves Market, By Type, By Material Type, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial gloves market was valued at US$ 8,053.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.97% in terms of revenue and is expected to reach at US$ 13,807.4 Million during 2023-2030.

Company Profiles

Top Gloves

3M Corporation

Ansell

Showa Group

Corolina Glove & Safety Company.

Southern Gloves Inc.

Marvel Glove Industries

Shangdong Yuyuan Latex Gloves

Industrial gloves are important protective equipment that work as a barrier ensuring the safety of the workers across a variety of sectors. Industrial gloves are manufactured depending on the needs of various industries.

Shifting focus towards the safety of workers across construction, mining, and manufacturing activities have seen an increasing demand for industrial gloves globally. Industrial gloves play an important role in ensuring the safety of workers across every sector.

As a result, government bodies are playing an important role in ensuring that manufacturers follow industrial safety practices. Various global governmental bodies involved in ensuring safety at the workplace include The Department of Labor (DOL), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Mine Safety and Health Administration, Ministry of Labor and Employment amongst others.



Increasing manufacturing and production across various sectors have resulted in an increasing demand for industrial gloves globally. Rising development and infrastructure activities in the emerging economies of India, Brazil, and China is expected to augment the demand for industrial gloves in forecast period.

Numerous safety regulations in companies are playing a vital role in the rising demand for industrial gloves. As a result of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, OSHA is responsible for maintaining safe and healthier working conditions for workers in hazardous environments. The Asia Pacific region is a major player in the manufacturing and exporting of industrial gloves, due to the abundant availability of natural rubber and nitrile in the region.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of industrial gloves and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players.

It profiles leading players in the global industrial gloves market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global industrial gloves market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the industrial gloves market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8053.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13807.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Industrial Gloves Market, By Type

Re-usable Gloves

Disposable Gloves

Global Industrial Gloves Market, By Material,

Nitrile

Rubber/Latex

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

Global Industrial Gloves Market, By End Use Industries,

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Healthcare

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Others

Global Industrial Gloves Market, By Geography:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Africa

North Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

