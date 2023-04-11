Global Cryocooler Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8%

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryocooler Market, By End-User Vertical, And By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global Cryocooler market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

Company Profiles

Advanced Research Systems Inc.

Chart Industries Inc.

Cobham PLC

Cryomech Inc.

Janis Research Company LLC

Northrop Grumman Corporation

RICOR

Stirling Cryogenics BV

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited

Sunpower Inc. (AMETEK Inc.)

Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Cryogenic cooling is an essential part of space research and has been used for many years to maintain the cold temperatures needed by long-term space missions, such as the Atacama Cosmology Space Telescope and James Webb Space telescope. The sensors for these instruments must be cooled down to a level that is below freezing, and they cannot work properly without it.



There are several types of cryocoolers, each with their own unique features and advantages. They all use a series of moving parts to generate a thermodynamic cycle. Cryocoolers have a number of benefits, including small size, high efficiency, and long life time. These advantages have made them popular in many applications, from military night vision equipment to superconducting magnets in MRI systems.



Market Dynamics:



The increasing adoption of cryocoolers in superconducting magnetics and power systems is expected to drive growth of the global cryocooler market during the forecast period. The emergence of new helium resources is also likely to boost the demand for cryocoolers worldwide in the future.



However, during the forecast period, factors such as high cost and performance restrictions are anticipated to limit growth of the global cryocooler market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2401.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3769.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cryocooler Market, By End-User Vertical

Space

Healthcare

Military

Commercial

Transportation

Other End-user Verticals

Global Cryocooler Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

