Correction: Transactions in connection with share buy-back program (wrong document re. Daily transactions attachmented in previous release)

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday April 3, 2023 to Wednesday April 5, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)305,617 5,100,477,787
3 April 20231,58411,795.454518,684,000
4 April 20231,66011,842.722919,658,920
5 April 202383211,487.63229,557,710
6 April 2023- - -
7 April 2023- - -
Total 3-7 April Friday4,076 47,900,630
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,32111,751.875050,779,852
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)127,126 1,864,403,385
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)314,014 5,199,158,268
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,288,764 22,570,364,380
3 April 20234,66112,004.182655,951,495
4 April 20234,87212,043.040858,673,695
5 April 20234,90811,583.138856,850,045
6 April 2023- - -
7 April 2023- - -
Total 3-7 April Friday14,441 171,475,235
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*11,57511,874.1917137,443,769
Bought from the Foundation*3,64611,874.210743,293,372
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)484,450 7,258,618,738
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,318,426 22,922,576,755

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 282,182 A shares and 1,184,043 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.84% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 April 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments


Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 14 2023 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 14