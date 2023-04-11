Correction: Transactions in connection with share buy-back program (wrong document re. Daily transactions attachmented in previous release)

English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday April 3, 2023 to Wednesday April 5, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 305,617 5,100,477,787 3 April 2023 1,584 11,795.4545 18,684,000 4 April 2023 1,660 11,842.7229 19,658,920 5 April 2023 832 11,487.6322 9,557,710 6 April 2023 - - - 7 April 2023 - - - Total 3-7 April Friday 4,076 47,900,630 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,321 11,751.8750 50,779,852 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 127,126 1,864,403,385 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 314,014 5,199,158,268 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,288,764 22,570,364,380 3 April 2023 4,661 12,004.1826 55,951,495 4 April 2023 4,872 12,043.0408 58,673,695 5 April 2023 4,908 11,583.1388 56,850,045 6 April 2023 - - - 7 April 2023 - - - Total 3-7 April Friday 14,441 171,475,235 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 11,575 11,874.1917 137,443,769 Bought from the Foundation* 3,646 11,874.2107 43,293,372 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 484,450 7,258,618,738 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,318,426 22,922,576,755

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 282,182 A shares and 1,184,043 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.84% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 April 2023

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

