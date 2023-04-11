New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fitness Apps: Global Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446349/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, operating system, device, and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of fitness application providers.



The report covers the market for fitness apps with regard to the user base across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape.



The report explains the value chain and current trends in the global markets for fitness apps. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the market.



Report Includes:

- 30 data tables and 27 additional tables

- An overview of global markets for Fitness Apps

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2021, 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the market size and highlights of the market potential by operating system, device, type, and region

- Assessment of the current market size and forecast of market development in the coming five years, and insight into the value chain analysis, and factors driving and restraining the growth

- Discussion on technological advances in AI and machine learning as driving forces for Fitness Apps industry

- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

- Company profiles of the leading global players, including Adidas, Peloton Interactive Inc., TELUS International Inc., WW International Inc., Nike Inc. and ASICS Corp.



Summary:

In this report, BCC Research examines how the fitness app market has evolved and the way in which it is changing.This analysis includes a detailed survey of new players in the market as well as a review of existing players.



At the industry level, BCC Research evaluates global and regional market sizes for 2021 and forecasts demand from 2022 through 2027.



Fitness companies, both industry giants and startups, are investing significantly in research and development to develop innovative wearables that can address a host of medical conditions, ranging from obesity and sleep apnea to diabetes.Heightened health and fitness consciousness among today’s generation of consumers and patients has led to a steady growth in the use of activity and fitness trackers.



The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of these devices can potentially shift the fitness market in favor of wearable technology in the future.



The global fitness app market is expected to experience a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.The market for fitness apps was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach $REDACTED billion by 2027.



The adoption and use of fitness apps are growing rapidly in many parts of the world.The emergence of fitness applications has disrupted the health care industry in recent years, leading to further adoption and market growth.



These devices have an impact on typical consumer uses such as fitness and activity tracking and have penetrated areas of fitness such as exercise and weight loss.Theusage of devices such as smartwatches and activity trackers has facilitated the growth of smart technology in the health care market.



Key developments such as the increase in people’s health awareness and increasing adoption of technological advancements in people’s lives, as well as increases in internet and mobile penetration, are contributing to the adoption of fitness applications. Users can easily track various metrics of their health using these fitness apps. The number of fitness apps is increasing significantly to meet the needs of all audiences. The developers of these apps have produced constant innovations in terms of capabilities and integrations.



Globally, North America holds the largest market share of the fitness app market, with a REDACTED% share in 2021 in terms of revenue. The REDACTED of the REDACTED market is due to high funding activities and the emergence of a startup ecosystem within the U.S. The presence of big market players and the increase in innovative technology developments across the U.S. are expected to boost the market. The North America fitness app market was valued at $REDACTED million in 2021 and is expected to reach $REDACTED billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of around REDACTED% for the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register a healthy growth during the forecast period, reaching $REDACTED million by 2027. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by increasing awareness of the im portance of health and fitness among the population.

