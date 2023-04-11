Global Carbon & Graphite Felt Market to 2028: Increasing Demand for High-Performance Batteries Drives Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon & Graphite Felt Market by Raw Material Type (PAN, Rayon, Pitch), Product Type (Soft Felt, Rigid Felt), Type (Carbon Felt, Graphite Felt), Application (Furnace, Batteries, Filters), and Region - Forecast 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carbon & graphite felt market is projected to grow from USD 491 million in 2023 to USD 770 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.
In terms of value, rigid carbon & graphite felt segment accounted for the second largest share of the overall carbon & graphite felt market
Based on product type rigid carbon & graphite felt segment accounted for the second largest share of the overall carbon & graphite felt market. Rigid felt is made by carbonizing and graphitizing carbon fiber. This felt is thermal shock resistant, erosion resistant, and remains stable and in shape during its operating life.
In terms of value, graphite felt type segment accounted for the second largest share of the overall carbon & graphite felt market
Based on type, graphite felt segment accounted for the second largest share of the overall carbon & graphite felt market. Graphite felt is produced from the pure form of carbon, i.e., graphite fiber. Hence, It contains a high carbon percentage and has high purity. This felt is more stable than carbon felt and hence is used for high-temperature applications. Graphite felt can be purified to less than 20 ppm of ash and other particles. It is softer than carbon felt, making it suitable for use in filters and batteries application.
During the forecast period, the carbon & graphite felt market in Europe region is projected to register the second highest share
The carbon & graphite felt market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific region has accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Europe accounted for the second largest market share in 2022. The Europe market is expected to experience significant growth in the upcoming years because there has been an increasing demand for energy and renewable energy across the world.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for High-Performance Batteries
- Improved Performance of Carbon Fiber in High-Temperature Applications
Restraints
- High Cost Associated with Carbon Felt Manufacturing
Opportunities
- Growing Renewable Energy Sector
Challenges
- Production of Low-Cost Carbon Fiber for Large-Volume Applications
