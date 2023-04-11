The Blinc Group and Growpacker Announce Strategic Partnership in California

New York, NY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blinc Group, a leading provider of high-quality vape hardware, and Growpacker, a renowned cannabis co-manufacturing company, are pleased to announce a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) that establishes a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating their mutual growth in California.

This strategic partnership combines Blinc's expertise in vape hardware, finance, and supply chain management with Growpacker's specialized knowledge in cannabis co-manufacturing and distribution, creating a combination that will benefit both companies in the rapidly growing cannabis market in California.

Blinc’s CEO Arnaud Dumas De Rauly expressed excitement about the strategic partnership, stating, "This agreement with Growpacker represents a significant milestone for Blinc as we accelerate our presence in the California cannabis market. Growpacker is the perfect partner for Blinc in California, given their deep knowledge in cannabis co-manufacturing and outstanding reputation. We are excited to create innovative products and services with them that meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses alike."

Under the MOU, Blinc and Growpacker will collaborate on joint marketing and sales initiatives to promote their products and services to the cannabis industry in California. The partnership will also leverage Blinc's financing offering, to enhance both companies' products and services to their clients.

Growpacker’s CEO Stephen Boyd also expressed enthusiasm about the mutual benefits of the partnership, stating, "Blinc's expertise and brand awareness for the highest quality vape hardware and supply chain logistics make them the ideal partner for us, creating a powerful combination that will enable us to better serve our customers and accelerate our growth in California. We are excited about the opportunities this strategic partnership will bring and look forward to jointly marketing and offering our products and services to the cannabis industry."

Blinc and Growpacker are confident that this strategic partnership will enable them to create innovative solutions and capitalize on the growing demand for high quality vape hardware and cannabis co-manufacturing in California. Both companies are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to their customers and driving the growth of the cannabis industry in the region.

About The Blinc Group

Headquartered in New York City, The Blinc Group designs, develops, supplies and supports premium cannabis vaping hardware. The company offers a curated collection of proven cartridges, batteries, ready to use vaporizers and complete bespoke device development to multi-state operators, licensed producers, processors and brands. Blinc completes the value chain by providing its clients access to a suite of support services ranging from financing, vendor managed inventory, R&D, production, testing, standard operating procedures, training and all the way to go-to-market strategy and brand communications consulting. With full control of the supply chain, the company’s unique “Powered by Blinc” process enables clients to provide innovative, safe and quality controlled products to cannabis consumers worldwide. To learn more about Blinc, visit http://www.theblincgroup.com

About Grow Packer

Growpacker is a renowned cannabis co-manufacturer that specializes in providing co-packing co-manufacturing and distribution services for cannabis brands. With a state-of-the-art facility and a team of experts, Growpacker offers innovative solutions that help cannabis businesses scale and succeed in a highly competitive market. http://www.growpacker.com/