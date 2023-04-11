MBG Holdings Announces Agreement with Celtic FC to Install Independent 5G Neutral Host Network in Celtic Park Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland





MBG will share in the new revenue streams expected from the installation of the Amply-5 solution

AUSTIN, TX, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – MBG Holdings, Inc (OTC Pink: MBGH), holding company of Onepath Systems, LLC, and AMR Resources, LLC, a leading telecommunications lifecycle company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Celtic FC, the Scottish Premiership soccer club based in Glasgow, Scotland, to install the Company’s Amply-5 network in Celtic Park Stadium, as well as design a private network 5G uplink broadcast network that enables 4K quality speeds and reduced latency when compared to standard satellite broadcast.

Amply-5 amplifies speed, reduces blind spots, and expands coverage with seamless connectivity throughout crowded or complex settings like campuses and stadiums. The system provides excellent coverage, bandwidth, and throughput. Also, Amply-5 enables private networks to lease out their bandwidth or access points for public use to carriers, thus providing potential new revenue streams for enterprises while ensuring excellent connectivity through its independent on-premises 5G Neutral Host network. The potential revenue streams are expected to be shared for many years with Celtic FC and MBGH.

Chairman and CEO of MBG Holdings, Inc., James Frinzi, commented, “We’re excited to partner with the Celtic FC organization. Through installing our innovative Amply-5 network, Celtic FC will offer improved network connectivity at Celtic Park Stadium, designed to enhance the experience for its fans, staff, commerce, sponsors, security, and broadcast professionals. The neutral network is independent of any Celtic FC IT infrastructure and will allow for the use of many devices during high congestion times with 5G speeds and plenty of throughput and bandwidth. MBG will share in the new revenue streams expected from installing our systems, which also increases the potential for us to provide the solution to other European soccer stadiums. Most importantly we want to help the great fans of Celtic FC have the best connective experience at the matches.”

For more information on Celtic FC, go to https://www.celticfc.com/ .

About MBG Holdings



MBG Holdings, Inc is the holding company of Onepath Systems, LLC and AMR Resources, LLC, a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems, and a global technician base. AMR Resources, LLC specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system/network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company’s clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, and government.

