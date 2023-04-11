Global IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market Report 2022: Increasing Deployment of IoT Devices is Significantly Contributing to Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Connectivity Management Platform Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT connectivity management platform market is expected to grow from $5.77 billion in 2021 to $6.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The IoT connectivity management platform market is expected to grow to $12.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.1%.

Major players in the IoT connectivity management platform market are Aerith, Cisco Systems Inc, Comarch SA, Emnify, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Truphone Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Proximus Group, KORE Group Holdings Inc., Arm Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ZTE Corporation, Links Field Networks, Mavoco Ag, Swisscom AG, Sierra Wireless, and Vodafone Idea Limited.

The IoT connectivity management platform market consists of sales of IoT connectivity management platform services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in organizations to connect various devices, hardware, software, and connectivity technologies.

The IoT connectivity management platform provides access to data and insights for analysis that helps to optimize deploy devices and increase the project success rate. Additionally, the IoT connectivity management platform reduces operational charges and increases the security of various devices connected in organizations.



The main product types of IoT connectivity management platforms are cellular and non-cellular. Cellular refers to deploying various connectivity management platforms which use the current cellular network used by smartphones.

The cellular IoT connectivity management platform does not require a separate set of networks for operating as it is operational with existing mobile networks. The various components include solutions and services that are deployed over the cloud and on-premises. The several applications include automotive, consumer electronics, retail, energy & utilities, finance & banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the IoT connectivity management platform market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the IoT connectivity management platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing deployment of IoT devices is significantly contributing to the growth of the IoT connectivity management platform market. The number of IoT devices in an enterprise is connected through an IoT connectivity management platform for data management, data transmission, communication, and smooth interaction of numerous devices in a single frame for the network to complete various business activities.

The IoT Connectivity Management Platform offers faster network monitoring, troubleshooting, application management, lowering security threats, and other services to connected IoT devices. For instance, according to Forbes, a US-based business magazine, the global number of cellular IoT devices is expected to reach 3.5 billion by 2023. Therefore, increasing the deployment of IoT devices is significantly contributing to the growth of the IoT connectivity management market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the IoT connectivity management market. Major companies operating in the IoT connectivity management sector are focused on developing new technologically advanced solutions to optimize their business operations.

The countries covered in the IoT connectivity management platform market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



