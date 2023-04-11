The Latin America data center construction market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% during 2023-2028

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288153/?utm_source=GNW

The Latin America data center construction market size is expected t- grow at a CAGR of 9.31% during 2023-2028.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Within Latin America, major contributors t- green data center development include countries such as Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Paraguay, among others, wherein operators and governments are working toward the adoption of renewable energy and other such measures.

• Latin American countries Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, and Peru witnessed the deployment of 5G network services on a commercial and trial basis.

• Hyperscale operators in the Latin America data center construction market, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Huawei Technologies, are driving the market regarding sustainable investments and innovative technologies.

• Operators such as HostDime, KI- Networks, and Scala Data Centers, among others, are focused on building data centers with a PUE of

• Among colocation service providers, the major growth contributors t- the Latin America data center construction market are Ascenty, Equinix, HostDime, ODATA, Quantico, Scala Data Centers, Telmex, and Tig- Business, which are spending millions of dollars on facilities development.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES



Adoption of Cloud



Latin America is one of the fastest-growing countries regarding technological development and innovations, and the adoption of the cloud is fuelling data generation and the technology market. The government takes initiatives for the growth and development of the cloud. Innovation is being carried out by large-scale companies such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei. They have announced new cloud regions/availability zones in Latin America. Some of these cloud regions are already live, and others will be available within the next one t- tw- years.



Big Data & IoT are accelerating Data Center Investments in Latin America



The rising adoption of smart devices and the growing demand for big data analytics and IoT technologies are prompting several investments in Latin America. The emergence of smart homes, buildings, and cities, the rise in popularity of gaming, and the surge in digitization across various sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, IT, and logistics have generated more data, creating a greater demand for data centers in Latin America.



Procurement of Renewable Energy in Latin America



Many renewable energy sources are present across the different countries in Latin America, which can help bring energy efficiency t- industries like data centers. The increasing average industrial electricity pricing across Latin America and the increasing push toward sustainability has prompted operators t- focus on renewable energy procurement via Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Over the last tw- years, several operators in Latin America have either procured or signed power purchase agreements t- power their facilities in the region.



5G Deployments Fuelling EDGE Data Center Deployments



In Latin America, 5G network deployment fuels digital transformation, IoT, smart cities, and the industrial revolution. Latin American countries are working toward adopting digital transformation t- attract foreign investments. 5G network deployment fuels digital transformation, IoT, smart cities, and the fourth industrial revolution. The rapid investment in 5G technology increases the demand for high-bandwidth internet in Tier II and Tier III cities, thereby leading t- the generation of a substantial amount of data, further driving data center development t- process the information on par with major cities. ICT, government, manufacturing, services, agriculture, and retail are the industries impacted by the deployment of 5G services. 5G network services play a key role in supporting enterprise digitalization and will drive the adoption of IoT applications.



REGIONAL ANALYSIS



• Brazil has multiple colocation providers, such as Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, and ODATA. Telecom providers, namely GlobeNet Telecom, Ava Telecom, and Embratel, are expanding their presence in the country. Colocation operators lead investments in the country and are expected t- grow further with several new project announcements.

• The Latin American data center colocation market als- sees investments in submarine cable projects, connecting with other regions and countries. Mexic- City has emerged as the primary data center located in the country, with eight existing third-party data centers. Cancún has emerged as a major location with around six submarine cable landing stations.



Geography



• Brazil

• Mexico

• Chile

• Colombia

• Rest of Latin America



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• Some significant vendors in the Latin America data center construction market include Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA, Equinix, HostDime, CloudHQ, and Scala Data Centers.

• Several mergers and acquisitions occur among the colocation vendors in the Latin America data center construction market. For instance, Equinix announced that it has acquired around four data centers of Entel in Chile and Peru. In December 2022, Aligned announced an agreement t- acquire ODATA, which marks the entry of Aligned int- the Latin American market.

