Conifex Announces First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 results after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Conifex has scheduled a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific time / 5:00 PM Eastern time on the same day to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:



Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484

Access: 416-340-2217

Participant Pass Code: 9831403#

The call will also be available on instant replay until June 8, 2023. For Instant Replay Access, please dial one of the following numbers and enter Participant Pass Code 7214513#.

Toll-Free Access: 1-800-408-3053

Access: 905-694-9451

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.