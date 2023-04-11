Global Telemetry Market to 2031: Rising Cardiovascular Cases and Associated Mortality Drive Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telemetry Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global telemetry market.



The global telemetry market is expected to grow from $222.24 billion in 2021 to $250.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The telemetry market is expected to reach $400.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Major players in the telemetry market are Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, AstroNova Inc, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Lindsay Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd., Rogers Communications Inc., IBM Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Spacelabs Medical Inc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen, BioTelemetry Inc, Leonardo S.p.A.

The telemetry market consists of sales of the telemetry services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the health/medical sector as WMTS (wireless medical telemetry services) to quantify patient health parameters. Telemetry refers to the automatic measurement and wireless transmission of data from remote sources.

Sensors at the source will measure either electrical data (such as voltage or current) or physical data (such as temperature or pressure). These measurements have been converted to specific electrical voltages. A multiplexer will combine the voltages, along with timing data, into a single data stream for transmission to a remote receiver.



The main types of sensors in telemetry are pressure sensors, position sensors, vehicle dynamics sensors, torque sensors, GPS sensors, temperature sensors, vibration sensors, weather prediction sensors, strain gauge sensors, voltage sensors, load cells sensors, resistance sensors, current sensors, magnetic RPM sensors, displacement sensors, and optic RPM sensors.. Pressure sensors refer to a device or instrument which can measure the pressure in gases or liquids.

The components are hardware and software. The technologies involved wire-link, wireless telemetry system, data loggers, acoustic telemetry, and digital telemetry. The various applications included healthcare, consumer, aerospace and defense, industry and automation, agriculture and wildlife, logistics and transportation, marine and oceanography, energy and power, oil and gas, and hydrography.



North America was the largest region in the telemetry market in 2021 The regions covered in the telemetry market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The telemetry market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides telemetry market statistics, including telemetry industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a telemetry market share, detailed telemetry market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the telemetry industry. This telemetry market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The rising cardiovascular cases and associated mortality are expected to propel the growth of the telemetry market going forward. Cardiovascular is related to or involving the heart and blood vessels. A cardiac telemetry unit involves several patient rooms with vital sign monitors that will continuously transmit data, such as the heart rate, breathing, and blood pressure, to a nearby location.

For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based Government Agency data, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) took the lives of 17.9 million individuals worldwide in the year 2019, accounting for 32% of all deaths. Heart attacks and strokes were responsible for 85% of these deaths. CVDs have been responsible for 38% of the 17 million premature deaths (before the age of 70) caused by noncommunicable diseases in 2019. Therefore, the rising cardiovascular cases and associated mortality are driving the growth of the telemetry market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the telemetry market. Major companies operating in the telemetry market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



The countries covered in the telemetry market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $250.04 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $400.6 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

