Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Report to 2030: Increasing Number of Drug Launches and Focus on Quality & Sterility Drives Growth

The global pharmaceutical sterility testing market size is expected to reach USD 3,389.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Actively growing investment in pharmaceutical R&D, increasing demand for the new therapies, and a rise in the number of drug and medical device approvals in recent years are some of the major factors driving the market's growth.



During the initial period of COVID-19, the majority of the clinical research conducted was related to COVID-19 therapeutics with an aim to eradicate the issue at hand.

However, this trend has witnessed a transition post-2021. For instance, Pharma R&D Review January 2022 stated that the majority of therapeutics pertaining to the oncology area was in the late-stage clinical pipeline, which indicates a rise in demand for the sterility testing of these anti-cancer drugs, thus supporting the market's growth.



There is a growing focus to improve the quality and sterility of drugs. Stringent regulations regarding the quality and sterility of the products are improving the demand for sterility testing of pharmaceutical and medical devices. Moreover, in recent years, a significant number of recalls have been witnessed on the FDA and EMA websites due to the lack of drug sterility. For instance, in July 2021, Innoveix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. voluntarily recalled their injectable AOD-9604 3mg due to lack of sterility.



Recalls not only cause heavy losses but also affect the brand image of the company. Contracting organizations have seized this opportunity to help gain more clientele, which in turn has increased the revenue for sterility testing of the pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the market.



The governments are actively trying to improve R&D by providing tax deductions. For instance, the Indian government in January 2022, stated that it is providing a weighted average tax deduction upto 200% in R&DSuch initiatives are expected to improve the R&D activities on drugs and thus showcase the growing investment within the sector.



Global expenditure on medicines is also on the rise. According to the data provided in a report published by IQVIA, one can conclude that global spending on medicines is expected to increase in the next 4-5 years. The report states that global payments on medicine accounted for USD 955.0 billion in 2019 and will reach USD 1,115.0-1,145.0 billion by 2024. The rise in pharmaceutical spending is expected to increase the development of the medication, which in turn grows demand for pharmaceutical sterility testing in the post-pandemic period.



Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Report Highlights

Outsourcing segment emerged as the largest segment in 2021, as pharmaceutical and medical device companies are trying to focus on their core competencies such as research and marketing, owing to which they outsource sterility testing service

The bacterial endotoxin testing segment is expected to account for the largest share with 39.4% in 2021. The growing demand for implants and sterile medicines is supporting the growth of the segment market

The biologics and therapeutics segment by the sample is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 11.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period as we anticipate rising clinical trials for the biologics and biosimilar, globally, for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and others

Based on end use, the pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of 42.9% in 2021; owing to the current high spending on medicines, globally

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to encounter the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the significant number of initiatives taken by the public organization in the region to boost pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D.This contributes to the demand for sterility testing of the pharmaceuticals in Asia Pacific

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1421 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3389.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

