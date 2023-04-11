Global Automatic Coffee Machine Market to 2027: Commercial to Hold a Substantial Market Share

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Coffee Machine Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automatic coffee machine market was valued at US$41.725 billion in 2020.

Automatic coffee machines are used in homes, offices, cafes, restaurants, and other commercial places to make a wide variety of coffee beverages. Rising disposable incomes and living standards coupled with increasing urbanization have led to a rise in the consumption of coffee.



With a hectic work life, people are increasing their coffee consumption so as to boost their energy level, which is attributed to the high level of stimulant caffeine present in coffee. Thus, the rising working population is fuelling the market growth of automatic coffee machines globally.

Rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming coffee is another major driver of the automatic coffee machine market. Coffee consumption in the right amount significantly lowers the risk of liver cancer and Parkinson's disease. As such, people are consuming more and more coffee, both at home and in the workplace, thus boosting the demand for automatic coffee machines, which allow making various coffee beverages easily and quickly.



The rise in the number of quick-service restaurants and cafes around the world is also driving the demand for automatic coffee machines for the faster preparation of coffee drinks. Market players are continuously adding new products into their portfolio in order to keep up with the growing demand for innovative automatic coffee machines.

As such, manufacturers are focusing on integrating advanced technological features, including touchscreens and Wi-Fi, into these machines, making it convenient for end-users to use them. With the ongoing trend of rising coffee consumption, market players are adopting growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships in order to expand their market reach, thereby positively impacting the automatic coffee machine market growth.



However, the recent COVID-19 global pandemic outbreak has negatively impacted the market growth of automatic coffee machines in the short term. Reduced household incomes due to business shutdowns have severely impacted the demand for automatic coffee machines. Moreover, out-of-home consumption is declining significantly due to partial and full lockdowns across the globe in order to prevent the spread of the virus.



The global automatic coffee machine market has been segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, and geography. By type, the global automatic coffee machine market has been segmented into dry wipes and wet wipes. The Global Automatic Coffee Machine market has also been segmented by sales channels as online and offline.



Commercial to hold a substantial market share



By application, the commercial segment accounted for the major market share in 2019 and will remain in its position till the end of the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the already well-established coffee speciality shops across various regions, such as Starbucks and Barista. These international speciality coffee shops are further expanding their reach in emerging markets.



APAC to witness a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period



The global automatic coffee machine market has been divided into five regions: North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Europe is a major market for automatic coffee machines. In the European region, the market is poised to grow on account of the rising consumption of coffee coupled with the growing trends of speciality cafes in numerous countries. Furthermore, the growing coffee culture in countries such as Ireland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic should also bolster the market growth in the region in the coming years.



North America also holds a decent market share owing to the rising coffee consumption in the U.S. and Canada. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) statistics, the country is the second-largest importer of coffee beans, with suppliers including Brazil, Colombia, Vietnam, and Guatemala. The presence of a large number of coffee specialty stores across the North American region is another major factor behind the growing demand for automatic coffee machines.



The market growth in the Asia Pacific is majorly being driven by the increasing middle-class population across many countries. The increasing influence of western culture on the lifestyle and tastes of people is also shaping the automatic coffee machine market in this region. Moreover, the expansion of global coffee shops and cafes in countries like India, Australia, and Thailand is further contributing to the growing demand for automatic coffee machines in the region.



