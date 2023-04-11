Global Reverse Logistics Market Report 2023: Increase in E-Commerce Activities and Worldwide Trade Drives Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Reverse Logistics Market - Market Size & Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global reverse logistics market is estimated to be worth of USD 993.28 Billion in 2023 and is growing at a CAGR of 10.34% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Companies Mentioned

Db Schenker (Germany)

Deutsche Post AG (Germany)

Fedex Corporation (Usa)

United Parcel Service Inc.(Usa)

Delhivery (India)

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Core Logistic Private Limited (India)

Bluedart (India)

Tciexpress (India)

Bizlog (India)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (US)

Shipbob (Chicago)

Xpo Logistics (US)

Bowman Logistics (US)

Shipwizard (US)

Gefco (France)

Increase in e-commerce activities and global trade, the growth of e-commerce and global trade has led to an increase in the volume of returned goods and products. This has created a demand for efficient and cost-effective reverse logistics solutions that can help manage the returned goods and ensure their proper disposal or reuse.

Technological advancements in logistics and transportation technology, the rise of technology has led to significant advancements in logistics and transportation, such as the use of automation, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT). These advancements have enabled companies to improve their reverse logistics processes and increase their efficiency, thus driving the growth of the reverse logistics market.

Additionally, the use of technology in reverse logistics has enabled companies to reduce costs and improve their customer experience by offering better returns and exchange services.



Reverse logistics market refers to the process of managing the reverse flow of products, parts, and materials from their final destination back to the original manufacturer or supplier for repair, refurbishment, recycling, or disposal. Opportunities for growth in this market include the expanding demand for reverse logistics solutions in emerging economies, and the increasing demand for green logistics and environmentally friendly solutions.

However, the market also faces challenges such as managing the reverse flow of goods and ensuring their proper disposal or reuse, integrating reverse logistics processes with forward logistics operations, and addressing the environmental impact of reverse logistics operations.



Reverse logistics refers to the process of managing the return and disposal of unwanted, damaged or expired products and materials. It involves the movement of goods from the customer back to the manufacturer, distributor or retailer. Reverse logistics can be seen as the opposite of traditional logistics, which focuses on the movement of goods from suppliers to customers.

The main objectives of reverse logistics are to reduce waste, minimize costs, improve customer satisfaction, and recover value from returned products. This can be achieved through activities such as product refurbishment, recycling, resale, or disposal. Reverse logistics is a critical component of a company's supply chain management, as it helps to minimize the environmental impact of the disposal of unwanted products and materials.

Reverse logistics is becoming increasingly important as consumers become more environmentally conscious and demand more sustainable and responsible supply chain practices. Companies must now consider the full life cycle of a product, from its production to its eventual disposal, in order to minimize their environmental impact and maintain the trust of their customers.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2019 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2019 $648.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2408.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Abstract



2. Market Introduction



3. Key Related Data

3.1 Key Industry Trends

3.2 Technological Advancement

3.3 Analysis of Other Features of Reverse Logistics

3.4 Covid-19 Impact on Reverse Logistics Market

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.6 Drivers

3.6.1 Increase in E-Commerce Activities and Global Trade

3.7 Restraints

3.7.1 High Costs Associated With Reverse Logistics Operation

3.8 Opportunities

3.8.1 Growing Demand for Value-Added Services in Reverse Logistics

3.9 Challenges

3.9.1 Managing the Reverse Flow of Goods and Ensuring Their Proper Disposal or Reuse

3.10 Porter's Five Force Model

3.11 Reverse Supply Chain Analysis

3.12 the Benefits of Using the Right Technology for Reverse Logistics

3.13 Benefits of Reverse Logistics

3.14 Case Study



4. Market Development Analysis

4.1 New Source Development/Launch (2015-2021)

4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions (2015-2021)

4.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations (2015-2021)



5. Global Reverse Logistics Market, by Type (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032) Value (USD Million)

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Returns Management

5.4 Remanufacturing or Refurbishment

5.5 Packaging Management

5.6 Unsold Goods

5.7 End-Of-Life (Eol)

5.8 Delivery Failure

5.9 Rentals and Leasing

5.10 Repairs and Maintenance



6. Global Reverse Logistics Market, by Service (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032) Value (USD Million)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Transportation

6.4 Warehousing

6.5 Reselling

6.6 Replacement Management

6.7 Refund Management Authorization

6.8 Others



7. Global Reverse Logistics Market, by End-user (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032) Value (USD Million)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 E-Commerce

7.4 Automotive

7.5 Pharmaceutical

7.6 Consumer Electronic

7.7 Others



8. Global Reverse Logistics Market, Regional Analysis (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032) Value (USD Million)



9. Global Reverse Logistics Market, Competitive Intelligence

9.1 Competitive Positioning

9.1.1 Source Positioning

9.1.2 Revenue Positioning

9.1.3 Regional Reach Positioning

9.2 Major Investments in Last Five Years by Players

9.3 Competitor Benchmarking

9.3.1 Major Competitors

9.3.2 Regional Approach and Sales Focus Area

9.3.3 Key Strategies

9.4 Vendor Matrix

9.5 Market Estimated Share Analysis (%), 2021

9.6 Competitive Leadership Outlook

9.6.1 Market Leaders

9.6.2 Innovators

9.6.3 Startups & Emerging Companies

