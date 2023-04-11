Global Plant Extraction Equipment Market to 2032: Increasing Demand for Essential Oils and Concentrates Drives Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant Extraction Equipment Market - Market Size & Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Plant Extraction Equipment Market is expected to value at USD 38.40 billion in 2023 and is estimated grows at a CAGR of 10.45% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Andritz (Austria)

Flottweg Se (Germany)

Gea (Germany)

Gtech Bellmor (Uk)

Haus (Malaysia)

Hiller (Germany)

Pieralisi (Italy)

Polat Makina (Turkey)

US Centrifuge (US)

Increasing demand for essential oils and concentrates for various end uses is expected to drive the growth of the Plant extractor market in the forecast years.

The important factor driving the market is the rise in preference for organic and herbal qualities in products, across various sectors, in addition to its cost effectiveness, efficiency, and low energy consumption. Due to rising consumer demand for plant extract nutritional supplements and cosmetics, the food and beverage sector and the cosmetics industry produce the most demand for plant extracts.



Plant extraction equipment refers to the machinery and tools used to extract compounds or substances from plants. This can include equipment for extracting essential oils, herbal extracts, and other plant-based compounds for use in various industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Examples of plant extraction equipment include distillation equipment, solvent extractors, and cold press machines.



Plant extraction is the process of removing one or more components from a plant for use in various applications. This can include extracting essential oils, flavonoids, alkaloids, and other active compounds from the plant for use in medicine, food, and other industries.

There are several methods of plant extraction, including distillation, solvent extraction, and supercritical fluid extraction. Distillation is a common method for extracting essential oils from plants, where the plant material is placed in a still and heated to release the volatile oils. Solvent extraction uses a solvent, such as ethanol or hexane, to extract the desired compounds from the plant. Supercritical fluid extraction uses pressurized CO2 to extract the compounds, resulting in a higher yield and purity of the extracted compounds.

Each method of plant extraction has its own advantages and disadvantages. Distillation is a simple and inexpensive method, but it may not be able to extract all the desired compounds. Solvent extraction is more efficient, but it can leave traces of the solvent in the final product. Supercritical fluid extraction is the most efficient and effective method, but it require specialized equipment and are more expensive.



Plant extraction is a crucial process in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food industries. Many medicines and supplements use extracts from plants as their active ingredients, and essential oils are commonly used in cosmetics and aromatherapy. Extracts from plants are also used as natural flavorings and colors in food products.



In conclusion, plant extraction is the process of extracting compounds from plants for use in various industries. Different methods of extraction, such as distillation, solvent extraction, and supercritical fluid extraction, are used depending on the desired compound and the desired purity of the final product. Plant extraction plays a vital role in many industries and is essential for the development of many medicines, supplements, cosmetics, and food products.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 253 Forecast Period 2019 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2019 $25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $94.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

