Acute Myeloid Leukemia Global Market Report 2023

The global acute myeloid leukemia market grew from $1.15 billion in 2022 to $1.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.38%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The acute myeloid leukemia market is expected to grow to $2.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.03%.



The acute myeloid leukamia market includes revenue earned by drugs such as DC regimen, AVD Regimen, VCD regimen, cytarabine, vidaza, dacogen, midostaurin, quizartinib, vosaroxin that are used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a type of blood cancer that occurs due to abnormal white blood cell in bone marrow.Myeloblasts, also known as leukaemic blasts, or excessive production of immature white blood cells, are the hallmark of AML.



The bone marrow is crowded with these cells, which stops it from producing healthy blood cells.



North America was the largest region in the acute myeloid leukemia market in 2022. The regions covered in the acute myeloid leukemia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main acute myeloid leukemia treatment types include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stem cell transplant, and targeted therapy.Chemotherapy is a drug treatment that uses powerful chemicals to kill fast-growing cells in the body.



The different acute myeloid leukemia chemotherapies include cytarabine, anthracycline drugs, alkylating agents, anti-metabolites, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and hormonal therapy.They are of various regimens such as DC regimen, AVD regimen, and VCD regimen.



Acute myeloid leukemia is treated by different end-users such as hospitals, retail drug stores, ambulatory care centers, and clinics.



The increase in the older population base and growing unmet healthcare needs is expected to propel the growth of the acute myeloid leukemia market over the coming years.The geriatric population and growing unmet healthcare are defined as the elderly population, people aged 65 and over suffering from health issues like acute myeloid leukemia.



For instance, according to the American Cancer Society USA (ACS), a nationwide voluntary health organization, in 2022 , AML was commonly found in elderly people with an average age at diagnosis being 68, and survival of elderly AML patients remained remarkably low. It affected approximately 60,650 people in 2022 and caused 24000 deaths. . Therefore, the geriatric population base and growing unmet healthcare needs drive the gelatin market.



Growing investments in R&D using the pharmaceutical groups are a key trend gaining popularity in the acute myeloid leukemia market.R&D is used to develop new and improved products and services to fulfill the needs of drug development.



For instance, in April 2020, the Poland based biopharmaceutical company, Ryvu partnered with Italian pharmaceutical company, Menarini and completed the Phase I part of the Phase I/II trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and presented the first-ever data with an in-house developed asset.



In March 2020, Gilead Sciences, Inc an American biopharmaceutical company acquired Forty-Seven, Inc. for $95.50 per share in cash which values Forty-Seven at approximately $4.9 billion. The acquisition will strengthen Gilead’s immuno-oncology research and development portfolio due to the addition of Forty Seven’s investigational lead product candidate, Magrolimab. Magnolia is a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of several cancers for which new, transformative medicines are urgently needed, including myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Forty-Seven is a US based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer.



The countries covered in the acute myeloid leukemia market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



