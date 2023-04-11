Global Buy Now Pay Later Market 2023 - 2030: Absence of Interest Fees Charged by BNPL Platforms Drives Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global buy now pay later market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 27.3% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Afterpay
- PayPal Holdings, Inc.
- Affirm, Inc.
- Klarna Inc.
- Splitit
- Sezzle
- Perpay Inc.
- Openpay
- Quadpay, Inc.
- LatitudePay
This report on global buy now pay later market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global buy now pay later market by segmenting the market based on channel, enterprise size, end use and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the buy now pay later market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Absence of interest fees charged by BNPL platforms
- Increased among millennials and Gen Z customers
- Implementation of favourable government policies
Challenges
- High late fees charged by buy now pay later service providers
- Costly technology and specialized tools
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
MarketSegmentation
by Channel
- Online
- POS
by Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
by End User
- Consumer Electronics
- Fashion & Garment
- Healthcare
- Leisure and Entertainment
- Retail
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uitgjf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.