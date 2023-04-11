Global Buy Now Pay Later Market 2023 - 2030: Absence of Interest Fees Charged by BNPL Platforms Drives Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global buy now pay later market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 27.3% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Afterpay

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Affirm, Inc.

Klarna Inc.

Splitit

Sezzle

Perpay Inc.

Openpay

Quadpay, Inc.

LatitudePay

This report on global buy now pay later market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global buy now pay later market by segmenting the market based on channel, enterprise size, end use and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the buy now pay later market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Absence of interest fees charged by BNPL platforms

Increased among millennials and Gen Z customers

Implementation of favourable government policies

Challenges

High late fees charged by buy now pay later service providers

Costly technology and specialized tools

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

MarketSegmentation

by Channel

Online

POS

by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

by End User

Consumer Electronics

Fashion & Garment

Healthcare

Leisure and Entertainment

Retail

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

